Public Safety Partners Meet to Address Micromobility Safety on Nantucket

...along with Nantucket Cottage Hospital and Nantucket Public Schools met for a collaborative discussion titled Preventing Serious Injury and Death from Micromobility Crashes.

The meeting was convened in response to growing concern over crashes involving e-bikes and other micromobility devices, and the potential for these incidents to result in serious injury or death. Participants reviewed current initiatives underway across their respective organizations and discussed additional strategies to improve safety throughout the community.

Topics of discussion included improving signage and maintenance along the Town's multi-use paths, increasing public awareness about vegetation and other encroachments that reduce sightlines, expanding partnerships with local bicycle rental businesses to promote safe riding practices, and increasing education for parents and families.

The group also discussed ways to strengthen coordination between agencies, ensuring that education, engineering, enforcement, emergency response, and public outreach efforts complement one another.

Participants committed to continuing their collaborative work and plan to reconvene in October to review progress, evaluate ongoing initiatives, and consider additional measures to improve micromobility safety on Nantucket.

"As the popularity of e-bikes and other micromobility devices continues to grow, so does our responsibility to work together to reduce the risk of serious crashes," said Chief Jody Kasper of the Nantucket Police Department. "No single organization can solve this issue alone. By bringing together our public safety, healthcare, education, planning, and communications partners, we can develop practical, community-wide solutions that help keep everyone safe."

The Town encourages all riders to obey traffic laws, wear a properly fitted helmet, ride at safe speeds, remain alert to pedestrians and other path users, and do their part to keep Nantucket's streets and shared-use paths safe for everyone. For more information on Nantucket's e-bike rules, visit www.nantucket-ma.gov/bike.