Maryland Public Service Commission Invites Comments on Proposed Solar Project for Garrett County

July 30, 2026

(BALTIMORE, MD) – Local residents and other interested members of the public are invited to comment on a proposal by Bloomington Hill 1, LLC and Bloomington Hill 2, LLC to build a 9.9 MW solar generating facility in Garrett County. This hearing is the second of its kind and will take place on Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. at the Bloomington Volunteer Fire Company, 77 North Branch Avenue in Bloomington.

The Maryland Public Service Commission has delegated this case to its Public Utility Law Judge Division; Public Utility Law Judge Amy E. Schaeffer will preside over the hearing.

In September 2025, the developer – Bloomington Hill 1, LLC and Bloomington Hill 2, LLC – applied to the Commission for what is known as a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity (CPCN), which grants an applicant the authority to construct an energy generating station in Maryland. According to the application, the developer proposes to build the project on 49.0 acres of an approximately 72-acre property located at approximately the intersection of Bloomington Hill Road and MD Route 135 in Bloomington. The project will generate energy to be allocated to community solar subscribers within Potomac Edison’s service territory.

In addition to taking comments from the public, the hearing will include a presentation by the applicant, brief statements by the parties, including the Power Plant Research Program of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, and the Commission’s Technical Staff, as to their respective roles and recommendations in the case.

Barring any technical difficulties, a recording will be available on the PULJ Division’s (MD PSC PULJs) YouTube channel: http://www.youtube.com/@mdpscpuljs327.

In addition to the hearing, written comments can be sent electronically through the Commission’s online portal at: https://psc.maryland.gov/online-services/file-a-public-comment/, or by mail. Comments sent by mail should be addressed to: Jamie Bergin, Chief Clerk, Maryland Public Service Commission, William Donald Schaefer Tower, 6 St. Paul Street, 16th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202. So that they are noted in the proper case file, all comments should reference Case No. 9812 and can be sent through August 17, 2026.

In addition to the online case docket, a copy of the application is available for public view at the Garrett County Planning and Land Management Division, 203 South

Fourth Street, Room 207, in Oakland.

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Media contact: Tony Ruffin, Communications Director, tony.ruffin@maryland.gov

About the Public Service Commission:

The Maryland Public Service Commission regulates electric and gas utilities and suppliers, telephone companies (land lines), private water and sewer companies, passenger motor vehicle carriers for hire, taxicab companies in some jurisdictions and bay pilot rates. The Commission implements the State’s energy policy and also regulates the siting of energy generating facilities and high-voltage transmission lines.