Looking Back, I See God Book Cover Author Deborah Williamson

Deborah A. Williamson is an inspiring memoir that chronicles a remarkable life shaped by faith, resilience, and the unmistakable hand of God.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking Back, I See God: Recognizing His Hand in Every Chapter of My Life by Deborah A. Williamson is an inspiring memoir that chronicles a remarkable life shaped by faith, resilience, and the unmistakable hand of God. Through deeply personal stories of family, hardship, triumph, and spiritual calling, Williamson reveals how every challenge and unexpected blessing became part of a greater divine purpose. Her moving testimony offers readers hope that even life's most difficult seasons can lead to extraordinary growth and lasting fulfillment.

From her childhood in a small unincorporated town in southern Illinois to serving in the pulpit, the boardroom, and beyond, Williamson reflects on the experiences that transformed her life. Along the way, she confronts hidden family secrets, racial barriers, painful disappointments, and missed opportunities while embracing unexpected blessings and God's call on her life.

Williamson wrote Looking Back, I See God to encourage others to reflect on their own lives with renewed perspective and gratitude. Inspired by the many ways God worked behind the scenes throughout her journey, she hopes readers will recognize that their own struggles, victories, and unanswered questions may also be part of a larger purpose. Through honesty, warmth, and moments of humor, she offers a powerful reminder that God's plans often become clearest when viewed through the lens of reflection.

At its heart, Looking Back, I See God explores themes of faith, perseverance, forgiveness, family, purpose, and spiritual growth. The memoir illustrates how life's disappointments can become divine appointments when viewed through trust in God's guidance. Williamson's authentic storytelling encourages readers to embrace hope during uncertain times and to believe that every chapter of life, no matter how challenging, can contribute to a meaningful and purpose-filled future.

The memoir will resonate with readers of Christian nonfiction, inspirational memoirs, women's faith literature, and personal testimonies of resilience. It offers encouragement to individuals facing life's transitions, overcoming adversity, or seeking reassurance that God remains present through every circumstance. Church groups, Bible studies, and anyone searching for stories of enduring faith and hope will find meaningful inspiration throughout its pages.

Deborah A. Williamson is an author whose life and work reflect a deep commitment to faith, leadership, and serving others. Through transparent storytelling and unwavering trust in God's direction, she inspires readers to find purpose in every season and to recognize the divine hand guiding their own journeys. Looking Back, I See God: Recognizing His Hand in Every Chapter of My Life reflects her passion for encouraging others to embrace God's faithfulness with confidence, gratitude, and hope.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/06d2dyPb

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