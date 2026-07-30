News Release – DOH Issues Red Placard to Pier 21 Lunchroom in Honolulu

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

KENNETH S. FINK, MD, MGA, MPH

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

DOH ISSUES RED PLACARD TO PIER 21 LUNCHROOM IN HONOLULU

26-089

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 29, 2026

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch (FSB) issued a red “closed” placard and immediately shut down Pier 21 Lunchroom, 705 N. Nimitz Highway in Honolulu.

The food establishment, operated by Raymond Yan Siu, received the red placard on July 29. The establishment must remain closed until the violation is resolved.

During a routine inspection conducted on July 29, 2026, the DOH inspector noted the critical violation of:

No running water for the establishment.

The DOH is requiring the food establishment to take the following corrective actions before it can reopen:

The follow-up inspection will be conducted when running water to the pier and the establishment has been restored.

The DOH FSB protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/ . For current inspection reports, visit https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/soh .

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