Honoring the power of advocacy to bring about life-saving change during Disability Pride Month

This July, as we mark Disability Pride Month and the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, we celebrate the power of advocacy in driving change for people with disabilities.

Thanks to George Adams, a long-term advocate for people with disabilities, a life-saving training is now available.

Adams raised awareness about the importance of autonomic dysreflexia training for providers who support people with spinal cord injuries. Autonomic dysreflexia, called AD for short, is a sudden and dangerous rise in blood pressure. It can happen to people with certain spinal cord injuries and can be life-threatening if not treated quickly.

This issue is personal for George. More than 30 years ago, he was in a devastating car accident that damaged his spinal cord. Instantly he became paralyzed below the waist. His doctor taught him to watch for signs of AD.

Over the years George noticed a problem. Many medical and support professionals did not know about AD.

“Until this day, I'm still having to teach my doctors and nurses, because they don't know about it,” he said. “So why not teach it? Then people will know what it is and maybe save someone's life one day.”

George asked the Office of Aging and People with Disabilities (APD), a program of the Oregon Department of Human Services, to create a training. He wanted caregivers to understand AD and know how to respond.

APD listened.

“George’s advocacy led us here,” said Jane-ellen Weidanz, APD’s Deputy Director of Policy. “He showed us a gap, and we acted to help keep people safe.”

The training launched in English in January and is also available in Spanish.

Jane-ellen said this story shows how important advocates are in driving change.

“Your voice matters,” she said. “Your ideas and experiences help provide better services so people can be safe and live full and independent lives.”

George has spent decades advocating for people with disabilities in his hometown of Medford. He has pushed for safer sidewalks, intersections and bus stops. He also helped create a network of more than 200 power‑chair charging stations across Oregon.

George hopes his work helps others understand life with a disability. He wants people with disabilities to live independently without barriers and unsafe conditions that could be prevented.

“It’s important to me,” he said, “because not a lot of paraplegics and quadriplegics know how to speak for themselves or advocate.”

Autonomic dysreflexia training

This optional course is for anyone but recommended for care providers who work with people who have spinal cord injuries. Take the course on the Oregon Care Partners website.

Learn more: Provider Alert announcing this training.

Opportunities for advocates

A good place to start advocating is to apply to join one of the advisory groups that work to improve services and programs for people with disabilities and older adults.

Learn more: ODHS advisory groups web page.