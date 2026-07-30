Sedgwick County, City of Wichita Open Opioid Settlement Funds RFPs

For Immediate Release Thursday, July 30, 2026 Contact Strategic Communications 316-660-9370

(Sedgwick County, Kan.) – Sedgwick County and the City of Wichita, in partnership with the Wichita-Sedgwick County Addiction Intervention Coalition (WSCAIC) advisory group, has released four Request for Proposals (RFP) to expend Kansas Municipalities Fight Addiction settlement funds in support of substance abuse prevention and treatment service in the community.

The RFPs are released to address four intervention strategies:

· Stigma Reduction, Community Outreach and Education

o Increase awareness and reduce stigma through multifaceted, culturally sensitive, inclusive, and evidence-based community outreach and education

· Integrated Care

o Establish sustainable integrated care that fosters collaboration to address individuals' complex needs

· Overdose Prevention Initiatives

o Invest in culturally responsive prevention and harm reduction services to reduce substance use risk and overdose incidence and build community and youth resilience

· Expansion of Treatment Capacity

o Establish financially sustainable, comprehensive treatment services so all levels of care are accessible and equitable

Visit Wichita-Sedgwick County Addiction Intervention Coalition to learn more. A pre-bid information webinar will be held on Aug. 3, 2026, at 1:30 pm. Submissions are due by Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026, at 1:45 p.m. Below is a timeline of the RFP process:

Distribution of Request for Proposal to interested parties July 30, 2026 Pre-Bid Webinar at 1:30 pm CST/CDT August 3, 2026 Questions and clarifications submitted via email by 5:00 pm CST/CDT August 13, 2026 RFP Addendum Posted by 5:00 pm CST/CDT August 21, 2026 Proposal due before 1:45 pm CST/CDT September 15, 2026 Evaluation Period September 16-October 9 Board of Bids and Contracts Recommendation (Both City & County) October 2026 City Council Award Presentation Board of County Commission Award November 2026

In 2017 and 2019, Sedgwick County and the City of Wichita filed legal actions against major pharmaceutical companies for their role in the opioid crisis. Both later joined a statewide lawsuit led by the Kansas Attorney General. Kansas has since reached several settlements with pharmaceutical companies, securing more than $340 million through 2038 to fight addiction across the state. To manage these funds, the Kansas Legislature passed the Kansas Fights Addiction Act.

In 2023, Sedgwick County and the City of Wichita hired Steadman Group, LLC to help create a plan for how to use the money effectively. They worked with local experts — healthcare providers, first responders, educators and many more — to identify ways to prevent, reduce, treat or mitigate substance use and support recovery.

To make sure the process stays transparent and community-focused, the County and City formed the Wichita-Sedgwick County Addiction Intervention Coalition. The purpose of this advisory board is to provide recommendations on how to spend the settlement funds in alignment with the adopted plan.