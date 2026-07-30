Eva Moscovici Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'The Heart of Success' Book Co-Authored with Jack Canfield

Best Selling Author - Eva Moscovici

VEGA ALTA, PUERTO RICO, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "The Heart of Success" co-authored by Eva Moscovici, alongside Jack Canfield and a group of distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on July 16th, 2026, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

Central to the success of "The Heart of Success” is Eva Moscovici’s chapter, “The Long Game.” Eva shares how lessons learned from competitive chess shaped her approach to life, success, and financial freedom. Her chapter reveals that true success comes not from rushing for short-term wins, but from aligning your goals with your values, making strategic long-term decisions, and having the courage to play your own game instead of following someone else’s definition of victory.

“The Heart of Success” made an impressive debut on Amazon, earning Best Seller status across multiple competitive business categories, including Sales & Selling, Entrepreneurship, and Business Development & Entrepreneurship. The book also achieved an outstanding #3 Amazon New Release ranking while appearing on multiple New Release lists in leadership, business, and personal development. These accomplishments reflect the book's strong launch momentum and its resonance with readers seeking practical insights on purpose-driven leadership and success.

Meet Eva Moscovici:

Eva Moscovici is a financial services professional who helps individuals and families build clarity, confidence, and long-term security in their financial lives. She brings a rare combination of analytical rigor, strategic thinking, and deep emotional intelligence to her work. This approach is shaped by more than a decade in software development, a Master’s degree in Computer Science from the University of Massachusetts–Amherst, and a lifelong study of human behavior.

Eva’s path to financial empowerment began long before her career in finance. Born in Moldova, one of Europe’s poorest countries, she learned early that success is engineered through discipline, courage, and strategy. At fourteen, just before immigrating to the United States alone, she became Moldova’s national chess champion among girls in her age group. That victory, earned through patience, hard work and strategic thinking, shaped her philosophy: start early, stay consistent, and let disciplined decisions compound over time.

Navigating the U.S. as a teenager on student and work visas, Eva had no financial safety net and no family who understood the American financial system and could guide her. She built her foundation from scratch, reading books on personal finance, investing consistently, and mastering the principles that would eventually lead her to financial independence. After more than a decade in software engineering, she realized she was successful on paper but unfulfilled in reality. Achieving financial independence gave her the freedom to choose a new path, one aligned with purpose, impact, and service.

Today, Eva is known for her ability to translate complex financial concepts into simple, actionable steps that clients can immediately apply. Her clients describe her as direct, thoughtful, and deeply invested in their success. She understands that money is never just math, it is identity, safety, and confidence, and she guides clients through both the numbers and the mindset patterns that shape their decisions.

Whether she is advising on long-term planning, teaching financial fundamentals, or helping someone navigate a major life transition, Eva brings clarity, structure, and unwavering commitment to every conversation. Her mission is simple: to set clients up for long-term financial security as early as possible, so they can focus on what matters most: work, family, and joy, without money holding them back.

Outside of her work, Eva enjoys chess, tennis, yoga, and spending time with her husband and children.

Contact Eva at:

successwithevamoscovici@gmail.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/eva-moscovici/

To order your copy of “The Heart of Success” please visit HERE.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.