As EU AI Act Milestones Arrive, Continuum GRC Urges Enterprises to Treat AI Governance as an Operating Discipline

Continuum GRC logo EU AI Act

The European Commission states that the AI Act becomes fully applicable on August 2, 2026, with transparency rules coming into effect in August 2026.

AI governance has reached the point where executive intent has to become operating evidence. Organizations need a practical way to know which AI systems they use and how risks are being controlled.” — Michael Peters, CEO at Continuum GRC

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New transparency and implementation timelines heighten the need for AI inventories, risk tiering, evidence capture, and accountable oversight.With major EU AI Act milestones arriving in August 2026, organizations deploying, buying, or governing AI systems face a new phase of operational accountability. Continuum GRC today highlighted the need for enterprises to move from informal AI policies toward repeatable governance processes that can be evidenced, reviewed, and improved.For boards and executive teams, the issue is no longer whether AI is being used. The practical question is whether the organization can identify where AI is operating, classify risk by use case, document ownership, manage third-party dependencies, and prove that controls are functioning over time.The transition from voluntary guidance to enforceable expectations is increasing pressure on risk, compliance, privacy, security, legal, audit, and business teams to work from a shared AI governance model. Fragmented inventories and disconnected review processes can leave organizations unable to answer basic questions about system purpose, data use, human oversight, and downstream impact.A mature AI governance program should connect policy to workflows: intake, inventory, risk assessment, approval, monitoring, incident escalation, vendor review, and periodic control testing. That structure helps enterprises adapt to EU requirements while also supporting broader alignment with frameworks such as NIST AI RMF and ISO/IEC 42001."AI governance has reached the point where executive intent has to become operating evidence," said Michael Peters, CEO of Continuum GRC. "Organizations need a practical way to know which AI systems they use, who is accountable for them, what risks they create, and how those risks are being controlled."About Continuum GRCContinuum GRC helps organizations design, manage, and mature governance, risk, compliance, cybersecurity, privacy, audit, and resilience programs.

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