Actor/Director Kevin Wayne & Rocker Kurt Deimer Unleash Blood-Soaked New Horror Film HELLBILLY HOLLOW in Theaters 9/25

Hellbilly Hollow.Poster Hellbilly Hollow.Meet Tickles Hellbilly Hollow.Bull Hellbilly Hollow.Go for a Spin? Hellbilly Hollow.A Dangerous YouTube Shoot

Shot on Location at the Iconic Namesake Alabama Halloween Attraction, Featuring Music by Deimer and an Original Score by Metal Drummer Roy Mayorga of MINISTRY

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the South's most iconic haunted attractions is about to become the setting for an all-new generation’s nightmares. Bald Man Films and Todd Slater's Convoke Media proudly unleash the first trailer for “Hellbilly Hollow,” a blood-soaked Southern throwback horror reminiscent of cult classics Terrifer and Friday the 13th inspired and filmed on location at the real Hellbilly Hollow haunted attraction in Vincent, Alabama. Directed by and co-starring Kevin Wayne (The Magnificent Seven, Outer Banks) alongside actor, producer and rock artist Kurt Deimer (Halloween, Scared to Death), the film transforms the legendary haunt into the deadly playground of two unforgettable killers—Tickles and Bull. Supercharging the scares, “Hellbilly Hollow” features eight original songs performed by Deimer, alongside an original score composed by Roy Mayorga of Ministry. Presented by Atlas Distribution Company, it slashes into select U.S. theaters opening Friday, September 25.Debut Trailer (YouTube): https://youtu.be/tNzpq507Q78?si=MElQeJhdt5YVNv9s DownloadableIn “Hellbilly Hollow,” a team of paranormal YouTubers ventures deep into the Alabama backwoods to film at a haunted attraction the night before Halloween. They encounter a sinister presence far more frightening—and deadlier—than specters and staged scares: Tickles, a disfigured, childlike clown, and his manipulative caretaker brother, Bull. One by one, the investigators, together with local thrill-seekers, fall victim to the siblings’ sadistic games.The idea for “Hellbilly Hollow” took root on-site at the attraction where Wayne was directing a commercial and envisioned a sinister figure hunting victims through the haunt’s eerie backwoods setting. That image became the seed for the film, which was shot entirely on location – giving audiences a first-ever look at the real haunted barn, hayride and scare zones that have terrified visitors for years, now turned into a hunting ground for a far more dangerous threat.“I’ve wanted to make a horror film for a long time – but not just any horror film,” said Wayne, who also plays Tickles. “With ‘Hellbilly Hollow,’ I saw a chance to tell a true Southern horror story – one that’s sinister and twisted, atmospheric and character-driven, not just reliant on jump scares and gore.”“We came up with a slate of outrageous, never-before-seen kills,” said Deimer, who plays Bull. “From day one, we knew this would be the start of something bigger – a series of films built around a place, two complex, deranged siblings, and the culture they inhabit.”The film was shot on location at the real Hellbilly Hollow haunted attraction in Vincent, Alabama, and features practical carnival-style set pieces – including Wack-a-Troll, High Striker, Acid Darts, and a Car Dunk sequence – engineered by executive producer and production designer Mike Denard. The original score was composed by Roy Mayorga of Ministry, with the soundtrack also featuring eight original songs performed by Deimer, and sound design by Tom Boykin (“John Wick: Chapter 4,” “The Last of Us”).“Hellbilly Hollow” features a wealth of talent both onscreen and behind the camera. The film stars Kurt Deimer, Kevin Wayne, Danny Vinson, Sandra Ellis Lafferty, Megan Alexandrea Weaver, Hallie Shepherd, Trey Miller, and Keller Fornes. The filmmaking team includes director of photography David Brower, original score by Roy Mayorga, Executive Producers Michael T. Clarke, Mike Denard, Andy Gould, David Miller, Tim Miller, James Srygley, Kevin Wayne, and Brandon Evans, produced by Kurt Deimer and Todd Slater, written by Bernadette Chapman, and directed by Kevin Wayne.The deal was negotiated by Todd Slater of Convoke Media on behalf of the filmmakers, including Kurt Deimer’s Bald Man Films and Regime Music Group, with Harmon Kaslow representing Atlas Distribution in the US and Julian Richards repping international sales for Jinga Films.To bring “Hellbilly Hollow” to your market, please contact:US: David Johnson at Atlas Distribution Company - djohnson@atlasdistribution.comInt’l: Julian Richards at Jinga Films - jr@jingafilms.com Press Kit : HELLBILLY HOLLOW - PRESS KITABOUT BALD MAN FILMSSpecializing in producing genre content, Bald Man Films was founded by Cincinnati-born rocker, actor, and producer Kurt Deimer. The company is the culmination of Deimer’s unconventional journey from the school of hard knocks, to entrepreneur, to rock musician, to acting in and producing films.ABOUT CONVOKE MEDIAConvoke Media is a strategic investment and content company operating at the intersection of film, television, digital media, and institutional capital. Recent films include, The Optimist, Flyover, Scare BnB, Paul & Greg & Amelia, & Don't Log Off. Founded by veteran media executive Todd Slater, the company focuses on the development, financing, and scaling of premium content with global commercial potential. Throughout his career, Slater has financed, structured, and secured worldwide distribution for more than 150 motion pictures, including leadership roles at Paramount Pictures and Anschutz Film Group. Convoke Media specializes in scalable intellectual property, strategic partnerships, and long-term enterprise value creation across entertainment platforms, connecting premium storytelling with institutional capital and global distribution. https://www.convokemedia.com/ ABOUT REGIME MUSICKevin Zinger and Ivory Daniel are the co-owners of Regime Music Group and co-direct Regime 72 Management, leading a team of industry professionals who represent and support high-profile talent across music, film, art, and sports. Together, they oversee a diverse roster that includes Sublime, Everlast, NOFX, Tower of Power, Amigo The Devil, Kurt Deimer, JJ Grey, DJ MUGGS, WAR, Evidence, and many more. Through Regime's expanding film division, they have helped produce acclaimed documentaries including the Netflix documentary Saving Banksy, Can't Be Stopped—chronicling the infamous Los Angeles graffiti crew—and the newly released NOFX documentary 40 Years of Fuckin' Up. With decades of combined experience in the entertainment industry, Zinger and Daniel have built a reputation for developing artists, producing compelling content, and creating opportunities that bridge music, film, and culture.ABOUT ATLAS DISTRIBUTION COMPANYAtlas Distribution Company is a leading independent U.S. film distributor having theatrically released more than 50 titles. Atlas leverages CinemaCloudWorks, a proprietary technology platform offering independent filmmakers access to studio-level tools and analytics to help ensure a successful theatrical release. CinemaCloudWorks has empowered over 1200 films since its launch. For more information about Atlas Distribution Company please visit: https://atlasdistribution.com/ ABOUT JINGA FILMSJinga Films is a global sales agent headed by genre guru Julian Richards. Over 17 years, Jinga has built a library of 160 distinctive films which it sold to top tier distributors worldwide, including Netflix, Lionsgate, IFC, Shudder and Studiocanal. Noteworthy titles in the Jinga catalogue include Mute Witness, Darklands, The Last Horror Movie, A Serbian Film, The House at the End of Time, Big Bad Wolves, The Canal, Hellions, Still/born, Warriors of the Wasteland, The Well and Scared to Death. Jinga also releases films in North America, UK and Australasia through its distribution label Danse Macabre. For more information about Jinga please visit: https://jingafilms.com Bald Man FilmsIn Association with Convoke Media Presents“HELLBILLY HOLLOW”Kurt Deimer Kevin Wayne Danny Vinson Sandra Ellis LaffertyMegan Alexandrea Weaver Hallie Shepherd Trey Miller Keller FornesDirector of Photography David BrowerMusic Score by Roy MayorgaExecutive Producers Michael T. Clarke Mike Denard Andy Gould David Miller Tim Miller James Srygley Kevin Wayne Brandon EvansProduced by Kurt Deimer and Todd SlaterWritten by Bernadette ChapmanDirected by Kevin WayneMedia Contacts:Annie Jeeves/Cinematic Red Annie@CinematicRedPR.comRick Rhoades/High Roads PR RickRhoades@HighRoadsPR.comADVANCE SCREENING COPIES OF THE FILM WILL BE AVAILABLE - BY REQUEST

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