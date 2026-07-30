AUGUSTA, ME – A federal investigation into the release of a deadly gas at a Baileyville-based wood pulp mill found that the employer exposed workers to safety and health hazards that resulted in the death of two workers.

July 30, 2026

US Department of Labor cites Maine hardwood pulp mill more than $700K for exposing workers to chemical hazards

AUGUSTA, ME – A federal investigation into the release of a deadly gas at a Baileyville-based wood pulp mill found that the employer exposed workers to safety and health hazards that resulted in the death of two workers.

The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration found that on Jan. 27, 2026, Woodland Pulp LLC workers were performing a cold weather shutdown causing exposure to high concentrations of deadly, uncontrolled, hydrogen sulfide gas. Two employees died from the exposure.

OSHA also investigated a March 7, 2026, chemical fire at Woodland Pulp that started after the employer released 4,400 gallons of 50 percent hydrogen peroxide that mixed with wood pulp that had accumulated on the ground.

Woodland Pulp received four willful citations for exposing workers to deadly hydrogen sulfide gas levels without proper alarms or breathing devices and allowing overflow wood pulp to build up in storage areas. The employer also received eight serious citations for lack of worker training on hydrogen peroxide risks; failure to conduct medical evaluations and fit tests for respirator users; and neglecting to label chlorine and acid lines, or control hydrogen sulfide exposure risks.

OSHA proposed $794,456 in penalties.

The employer has been inspected 13 times since 2017 resulting in 13 serious and one other-than-serious citation, including an inspection started in 2017 when 14 employees were taken to the hospital after a chemical exposure in the same area covered by the current inspections.

The company has 15 business days from receipt of their citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

Hydrogen sulfide, also known as H2S and sewer gas, is a colorless gas known for its powerful rotten egg odor. It is extremely flammable and highly toxic. Used or produced in several industries, hydrogen sulfide also occurs naturally in sewers, manure pits, well water, and oil and gas wells. Visit OSHA's website for more information on how hydrogen sulfide can affect your health, and how to prevent harmful exposures.

Visit OSHA's website for information on developing a workplace safety and health program. Employers can also contact the agency for information about OSHA's compliance assistance resources and for free help on complying with OSHA standards.

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Media Contacts:

Erika B. Ruthman, 678-237-0631, ruthman.erika.b@dol.gov

Eric R. Lucero, 678-237-0630, lucero.eric.r@dol.gov

Release Number: 26-1235-BOS