Chairman Cassidy Advances Legislation Supporting Children with Dyslexia, Expanding Opportunities for Americans to Succeed

WASHINGTON – Today the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee voted to favorably report multiple bills increasing Americans’ educational opportunities and giving them more tools to secure a strong retirement. As Chairman of the HELP Committee, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), is leading efforts to improve literacy and ensure children with dyslexia have the resources they need to reach their potential.

“Everybody in this room, certainly the people on this dais, want to give Americans the best chance at success,” said Dr. Cassidy. “To me, that looks like protecting their health and making life more affordable and increasing quality educational opportunities.”

The RISE Act, Railroad Retirement Board Stability Act, Health Information Privacy Reform Act passed unanimously 22-0. The State-Based Loan Awareness Act and READ Act passed by a 20-2 vote. The College Transparency Act passed by a 21-1 vote, the Emergency Savings Enhancement Act passed by a 19-3 vote, to prohibit the transfer of certain offices and functions of the Department of Education to other Federal agencies, and for other purposes passed by a 13-9 vote, and the 21st Century Dyslexia Act passed by a 12-10 vote.

The bills approved include:

To prohibit the transfer of certain offices and functions of the Department of Education to other Federal agencies, and for other purposes.

21st Century Dyslexia Act

State-Based Loan Awareness Act

Emergency Savings Enhancement Act

Railroad Retirement Board Stability Act

Health Information Privacy Reform Act

Click here to watch Cassidy’s opening remarks.

Click here to watch the full executive session.

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