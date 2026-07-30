Senate HELP Committee Votes to Approve Trump Admin Nominees

WASHINGTON – Today the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee voted to favorably report Keith Sonderling to be Secretary of Labor by a 12-11 vote.

“It is clear Mr. Sonderling is qualified,” said Dr. Cassidy. “As Secretary, I’m confident that he will protect workers, help businesses create more jobs, and help workers navigate AI-driven changes in the workforce.”

The Committee also advanced Erica Schwartz to be Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by a 13-10 vote and Sean Kaufman to be Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, Department of Health and Human Services by a 12-11 vote.

Click here to watch Cassidy’s opening remarks.

Click here to watch the full executive session.

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