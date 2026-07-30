✓ = Positive laboratory evaluation outcome Bella Sun Luci Sonoma, 100% Olive Oil Italian Vinaigrette

Bella Sun Luci a family-owned company celebrates independent research highlighting authenticity, quality, and integrity in the olive oil category.

For 40 years, we've invested in quality over shortcuts. It takes longer to build a brand with premium ingredients, but retailers and customers recognize the difference over time.” — Mary Mooney

CHICO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a crowded field with lots of big brands, Bella Sun Luci is proud to be recognized among the limited number of avocado and olive oil products identified in a recent University of California, Davis study as meeting authenticity standards for avocado and olive oil labeling.The independent research, published in Applied Food Research and conducted by researchers at the UC Davis Department of Food Science and Technology, evaluated processed foods marketed as being made with avocado and olive oil. The study examined products purchased from retailers in 2025 and 2026 and used established analytical methods to verify the authenticity of the oils used.For Bella Sun Luci, the findings reinforce a commitment that has guided the company for decades: delivering products that match the promise on the label."As a family-owned and operated company, our name is on every bottle we produce. That creates a level of personal accountability and pride that drives every decision we make. We believe consumers deserve exactly what they're paying for, and we're honored that this independent research recognizes our commitment to authenticity and quality."Among the olive oil products evaluated, Bella Sun Luci Sonoma Vinaigrette Made with 100% Olive Oil successfully met the UC Davis researchers' authenticity standards in both samples tested. The independent findings reinforce Bella Sun Luci's commitment to sourcing authentic ingredients, maintaining rigorous quality standards, and providing consumers with products that accurately reflect what is stated on the label.For Bella Sun Luci, this recognition represents more than a positive test result—it reflects years of building relationships with trusted ingredient suppliers, maintaining rigorous quality standards, and remaining committed to transparency."As consumer demand for premium oils, and no seed oil continues to grow, integrity throughout the supply chain has never been more important," said the company. "We're proud to work with partners who share our commitment to quality and to provide products consumers can purchase with confidence."As a family business, Bella Sun Luci has steadily expanded its presence with retailers that value premium ingredients, authenticity, and long-term customer trust. The company sees this recognition as further validation that investing in quality and maintaining high standards continues to resonate with both retail partners and consumers."While shelf space in today's grocery market is highly competitive, we believe trust is earned over time. We are grateful to the retailers who recognize the value of authentic, high-quality products and to the consumers who continue to support our family business."Bella Sun Luci also applauds the ongoing work of the UC Davis researchers, whose studies continue to advance transparency and scientific understanding within the edible oil industry."Our congratulations go to the UC Davis research team for their continued leadership in food authenticity research. Studies like this help strengthen consumer confidence and encourage continued accountability throughout the food supply chain."About Bella Sun LuciBella Sun Luciis a family-owned and operated California food company known for producing premium Mediterranean-inspired products, including award-winning sun dried tomatoes in olive oil, sauces, 100% olive oil vinaigrettes , and specialty foods. Built on a foundation of quality, integrity, and innovation, Bella Sun Luci continues to craft products using carefully selected ingredients while remaining committed to delivering exactly what consumers expect from every label.UC Davis Study ReferenceThe study, "Authenticity Assessment of Avocado Oil- and Olive Oil-Labeled Processed Foods," was conducted by researchers in the UC Davis Department of Food Science and Technology and published in Applied Food Research in July 2026.Products Identified in the UC Davis StudyBella Sun Luci products highlighted in the study are shown below.Editorial NotesThis release intentionally reflects the findings reported by the UC Davis study without drawing conclusions beyond the published research. It focuses on Bella Sun Luci's commitment to quality, authenticity, and truthful labeling, while avoiding comparisons or characterizations of other brands beyond the study's reported results.

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