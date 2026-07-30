Previously convicted child sex offender sentenced to 16 years in prison for latest crimes

Christopher Charles Collins, 40, of Hampton man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for attempted coercion and enticement of a child, receipt of child sexual abuse material, and violating his supervised release.

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