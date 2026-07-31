US Power Expands Solar Operations to Texas, Florida and Illinois, Building on Its California Track Record

Company brings its factory-direct pricing model and customer-review-driven service standards to three new states.

Our focus remains on delivering an exceptional, reliable customer experience that helps more families comfortably make the switch to a cleaner, greener future.” — Erik Sords, Senior Energy Consultant, US Power

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- US Power, a solar and roofing brokerage that has served California homeowners since 2021, announced today that it is expanding its residential solar operations into Texas, Florida, and Illinois. The expansion follows thousands of completed installations in California and Arizona, and a customer rating of 5 out of 5 stars across 208+ Google reviews as of July 2026.The company, which operates as a Factory Direct Representative of Qcells , has completed solar and roofing projects across Los Angeles, Long Beach, Irvine, Riverside, Pasadena, Ventura, and dozens of other California communities. In a Yelp review of the company's Encino, California team, a customer identified as Meg wrote that exceptional support from reps "who stayed patient and reachable through city delays" helped her save more than $1,200 on her first partial electric bill."Accelerating the adoption of solar power in our local communities is at the heart of why we are growing so rapidly," said Erik Sords, Senior Energy Consultant at US Power. "Our focus remains on delivering an exceptional, reliable customer experience that helps more families comfortably make the switch to a cleaner, greener future."Industry data on solar buyer behavior — such as recent consumer trends highlighted in the EnergySage Solar Marketplace Report — has shown that homeowners increasingly weigh installer reviews alongside price when selecting a solar provider. US Power says its approach in new markets will mirror its California model: realistic savings projections, accurate system design, and clear communication about financing, permitting, and available tax incentives.The company says it will maintain the same factory-direct pricing structure and installation standards in Texas, Florida, and Illinois that it has used in California, with licensed installer networks and localized operations already established to support immediate rollout across target regions.Homeowners interested in a free solar and roofing estimate can visit uspowersolar.com to schedule a consultation with a US Power energy consultant.

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