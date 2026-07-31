US Power Expands Solar Operations to Texas, Florida and Illinois, Building on Its California Track Record

Company brings its factory-direct pricing model and customer-review-driven service standards to three new states.

Our focus remains on delivering an exceptional, reliable customer experience that helps more families comfortably make the switch to a cleaner, greener future.”
— Erik Sords, Senior Energy Consultant, US Power
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US Power, a solar and roofing brokerage that has served California homeowners since 2021, announced today that it is expanding its residential solar operations into Texas, Florida, and Illinois. The expansion follows thousands of completed installations in California and Arizona, and a customer rating of 5 out of 5 stars across 208+ Google reviews as of July 2026.

The company, which operates as a Factory Direct Representative of Qcells, has completed solar and roofing projects across Los Angeles, Long Beach, Irvine, Riverside, Pasadena, Ventura, and dozens of other California communities. In a Yelp review of the company's Encino, California team, a customer identified as Meg wrote that exceptional support from reps "who stayed patient and reachable through city delays" helped her save more than $1,200 on her first partial electric bill.

"Accelerating the adoption of solar power in our local communities is at the heart of why we are growing so rapidly," said Erik Sords, Senior Energy Consultant at US Power. "Our focus remains on delivering an exceptional, reliable customer experience that helps more families comfortably make the switch to a cleaner, greener future."

Industry data on solar buyer behavior — such as recent consumer trends highlighted in the EnergySage Solar Marketplace Report — has shown that homeowners increasingly weigh installer reviews alongside price when selecting a solar provider. US Power says its approach in new markets will mirror its California model: realistic savings projections, accurate system design, and clear communication about financing, permitting, and available tax incentives.

The company says it will maintain the same factory-direct pricing structure and installation standards in Texas, Florida, and Illinois that it has used in California, with licensed installer networks and localized operations already established to support immediate rollout across target regions.

Homeowners interested in a free solar and roofing estimate can visit uspowersolar.com to schedule a consultation with a US Power energy consultant.

Marissa Lewis
US Power
+1 818-650-8010
info@uspower.us
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

US Power Expands Solar Operations to Texas, Florida and Illinois, Building on Its California Track Record

Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Marissa Lewis
US Power
+1 818-650-8010 info@uspower.us
Company/Organization
US Power
16255 Ventura Blvd #915
Encino, California, 91436
United States
+1 818-650-8010
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

US Power is a team of solar energy consultants and project management specialists serving homeowners across California, Texas, Florida, and Illinois. As a Factory Direct Representative of Axia by Qcells, US Power connects homeowners with Tier-1, American-made solar technology, competitive financing options, and end-to-end project support, from design and permitting through installation and activation. More information is available at uspowersolar.com.

US Power

More From This Author
US Power Expands Solar Operations to Texas, Florida and Illinois, Building on Its California Track Record
US Power Partners With Participate Energy to Bring Up to 30% Solar Savings to California
View All Stories From This Author