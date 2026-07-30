Wang Yi Attends the High-Level Meeting on the Global Development Initiative

On July 28, 2026, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended and addressed the High-level Meeting on the Global Development Initiative (GDI) in Beijing.

Wang Yi noted that five years ago, addressing the topical question of where the global development cause is headed, President Xi Jinping put forward the GDI, providing China’s insight and contribution to reinvigorating global development. Five years on, the GDI has played a greater role in driving global development, has developed better cooperation mechanisms and has delivered a steady stream of cooperation outcomes. Amid a period of transformation and turbulence, the relevance of the GDI has become all the more pressing. For the sake of our shared future, we should continue to underscore the imperative of development and align the GDI with the UN development agenda.

First, we should enhance solidarity and cooperation to foster a peaceful environment for development. China will continue to support the UN in its pursuit of reform, revitalization, and a stronger development pillar, so as to advance the interests of developing countries.

Second, we should combine our efforts to accelerate progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). China will continue to share more development resources with other developing countries to help tackle uneven and inadequate development across the globe.

Third, we should champion openness and mutual learning to boost innovation as the engine for development. China is ready to deepen collaboration on innovation with all parties to help the Global South effectively seize new opportunities and tackle new challenges.

Fourth, we should practice multilateralism to help improve the global governance system. We should strengthen policy coordination to ensure that the UN post-2030 development agenda better reflects the needs of the Global South.

Wang Yi stressed that a thriving world lifts China, and a prosperous China empowers the world. No matter how the international landscape may evolve, China will continue to honor its responsibilities as a major country, align its growth with the common good of the world to promote and contribute to global development. China will steadily advance the implementation of the GDI and share development opportunities with all countries on the journey to build a community with a shared future for humanity.

The meeting was co-hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the China International Development Cooperation Agency, and the China offices of the UN development system under the theme “The Global Development Initiative at Five Years: Joining Hands for A Brighter Future of Sustainable Development.” Chef de Cabinet of the Executive Office of the Secretary-General of the United Nations Earle Courtenay Rattray, diplomatic envoys of member states of the Group of Friends of the GDI in China, and representatives from China offices of the UN development system attended the meeting. All sides spoke highly of the fruitful achievements of the GDI over the past five years and commended China’s leading role in advancing international development cooperation. They noted that the GDI fully aligns with the purposes of the UN Charter, helps place development at the center of the global agenda, and provides valuable opportunities for Global South countries. They expressed readiness to continue deepening development cooperation with China, jointly practice multilateralism, and work together for world peace and prosperity.