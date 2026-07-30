CDOT to cleanup area of last week's mudslide on south side of Red Mountain Pass

CDOT maintenance crews respond to a mudslide that occurred on US 550 north of Silverton on Friday, July 24. A significant amount of mud, rock and debris remains on the shoulders of the highway that must be cleared.



San Juan County — The Colorado Department of Transportation will perform cleanup operations on US Highway 550 five miles north of Silverton. Work will begin tomorrow, Monday, July 27 and continue through much of the week.

Maintenance crews will be clearing the area of a mudslide that occurred on the south side of Red Mountain Pass, near Chattanooga Curve (Mile Points 75 to 77). The slide hit the road at approximately 5 p.m. on Friday, July 24 closing the highway for more than five hours. Crews were able to clear both northbound and southbound traveling lanes by 10:30 p.m. A significant amount of mud, rock and debris remains on the shoulders of the highway that must be cleared.

Traffic Impacts

Monday through Thursday daytime work hours range from 7:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. Traffic impacts include:

Motorists should plan for 15 to 30 minute delays and should allow for extra travel time

Expect full stops and alternating traffic guided by flagging personnel

Watch for flaggers and signage signaling lane shifts and lane closures

Watch for maintenance personnel and heavy equipment working in the area

Motorists are encouraged to check the most current traffic impacts on COtrip.org or download the COtrip Planner app.

Travel alert map of US 550 cleanup operations north of Silverton from MP 75 to 77 showing alternating traffic with 15 to 30 minute stops.

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The new free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!