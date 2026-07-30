I-70 Floyd Hill project reaches halfway point of construction, marking major milestone toward safer, more reliable travel

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Clear Creek County— The Colorado Department of Transportation’s I-70 Floyd Hill project has officially crossed the halfway mark of construction. In 2023, CDOT and Kraemer North America partnered to transform eight miles of the Interstate 70 Mountain Corridor, the gateway to Colorado’s Rocky Mountains, between Evergreen and eastern Idaho Springs. Three years later, motorists are beginning to experience the benefits of the safety and operational improvements to the corridor and are now able to see the future alignment of I-70 being built in real time.

Rock Scaling and Blasting Reaches Substantial Completion

Significant progress has been made since the beginning of construction. At the halfway mark, the I-70 Floyd Hill project is celebrating wrapping up a major element of the Project and entering a new, exciting phase of construction.

As of July 2026, rock blasting operations for the I-70 Floyd Hill project are now substantially complete. Crews completed 211 blasts and removed more than 765,511 tons of material — equal to the weight of thirty Statues of Liberty. With substantial completion of rock scaling and blasting on the Project, motorists can expect a significant decrease in daily traffic holds. While major rock excavation work is complete, occasional blasting will be required as work progresses.

Bridge Construction Ramps Up

The I-70 Floyd Hill project is entering a new phase as it moves from primarily rock excavation to bridge and roadway construction. Since late-2025, crews have constructed 15 bridge columns and erected 31 bridge beams—and this is only the beginning. In 2026 and for the duration of the project, motorists will begin to see more visible bridge piers and decks as the new westbound I-70 alignment takes shape along both sides of Clear Creek from US 40 to the Hidden Valley/Central City Parkway interchange. Work on the concrete cast-in-place segmental bridge, dubbed the “The Live Lift,” is also making progress. From early to mid-August, motorists can anticipate a series of overnight, single-direction eastbound and westbound I-70 closures at the bottom of Floyd Hill at the US 6 (Exit 244) interchange for segmental bridge construction. During the eastbound I-70 closure, crews will remove the temporary framework structure at the bridge column over eastbound I-70 near US 6. During the westbound I-70 closure, crews will install a movable platform, called a form traveler, at the bridge column over westbound I-70 at US 6.

Additional Construction Elements Take Shape

In June 2026, crews began construction of a roundabout at the Hidden Valley/Central City Parkway interchange. The Hidden Valley/Central City Parkway roundabout construction will occur in multiple phases, with the first phase lasting through early 2027. The new roundabout will improve traffic flow, safety and operations while connecting the to-be-built US 6 frontage road to Central City Parkway. Crews also began construction of a noise wall along westbound I-70 in eastern Idaho Springs, west of the Veterans Memorial Tunnels. The noise wall will be approximately 16 feet tall and 620 feet long, and will significantly reduce traffic and industrial noise for nearby residents. Later this summer, crews will conduct various traffic shifts on eastbound and westbound I-70 to open up new work areas between the Veterans Memorial Tunnels and US 6 (Exit 244).

Construction Crews are the Backbone of the Project

The significant progress during the first half of construction on the I-70 Floyd Hill project could not have been possible without the over 1,250 field employees who have contributed more than 850,000 work hours to the project. Kraemer North America currently has 162 subcontractors working on the Project, with 152 being Colorado-based businesses, and over 100 suppliers that support the Project.

The best way to stay informed on I-70 Floyd Hill traffic impacts is to sign up to receive text alerts. Text floydhill (one word) to 21000 - or sign up for weekly traffic advisories.

Project Information

The I-70 Floyd Hill project will improve eight miles of the I-70 mountain corridor, from west of Evergreen to eastern Idaho Springs. The project will deliver a third westbound I-70 travel lane, which will function as an Express Lane, to improve the current two-lane bottleneck. Other major elements include constructing a missing two-mile section of the frontage road between Evergreen and Idaho Springs, building an eastbound I-70 extended on-ramp for slow-moving vehicles, improving traffic flow and access at interchanges and intersections within the project limits, improving sight distance on roadway curves, improving the Clear Creek Greenway trail, and creating safer wildlife movements.

Construction began in July 2023. I-70 will be in its new alignment in 2028, with the entire project expected to conclude in 2029.

For additional information about this project:

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The new free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!