Alternating full closures of north- and southbound CO 157 (Foothills Parkway) slated for this weekend

Boulder - The Colorado Department of Transportation and its contract partner, ACME Concrete Paving Inc., will close all northbound lanes on Colorado Highway 157 (Foothills Parkway) at Pearl Street on Friday evening, July 31. A full southbound closure will follow on Saturday, Aug. 1. Crews will be completing concrete panel installations and asphalt patching as part of an ongoing pavement rehabilitation project.

The full closures are required to maintain the safety of motorists and the project team while decreasing the duration of overall impacts to the traveling public.

Traffic Impacts:

A full closure of northbound CO 157 at Pearl Street will begin Friday at 9 p.m. and remain in place until 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. A single-lane closure will continue until 7 p.m.

Northbound travelers will be rerouted off of CO 157 at the Pearl Street exit, across Pearl Street to the CO 157 on-ramp.

On Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., all southbound lanes will close at Pearl Street.

Southbound drivers will be rerouted off of CO 157 at the Pearl Street exit across Pearl Street to the CO 157 on-ramp.

Starting Sunday night at 9 p.m. and continuing until 7 p.m. on Monday, the southbound CO 157 off-ramp and northbound CO 157 on-ramp will be closed at Pearl Street.

Southbound motorists will be detoured south to the Arapahoe Road exit, west to 30th Street and north to Pearl Street.

Northbound motorists will be detoured either east to 55th Street or west to 28th Street and north to Valmont Road to use the Valmont on-ramp.

Drivers on CO 157 and east/westbound drivers on Pearl Street should expect up to 15-minute delays related to the closure.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes over the weekend to avoid congestion in the area.

Uniformed traffic control officers will be in place to help facilitate the flow of traffic. Please slow down, watch for workers and equipment and leave plenty of room between vehicles.

Visit COTrip.org for real-time lane closure updates and road conditions on this project and others throughout the state.

Map of the north and southbound road closures on CO 157 over Pearl Street and associated detour routes.

Map of the southbound CO 157 off-ramp closure and detour route.

Map of the northbound CO 157 on-ramp closure and detour routes.

Project Contact Information

For additional information about this project, contact the project team.

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The new free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!