Panthera Partners with Nathan the CatLady to Inspire Millions of Domestic Cat Lovers to Protect Wild Cats

Pictured Right to Left: Angela Ambrosini, Matthew Mahan, Andrew Stratton, Cameron Macias, Elsa Heath, Skyler Hart, Mark Elbroch, and Nathan Kehn Nathan Kehn w/ Puma

Following his Panthera fundraiser keynote, Nathan Kehn joins the Olympic Cougar Project to connect cat lovers with wild cat conservation.

I'm honored to partner with Panthera to help people see that the compassion we have for our cats at home can inspire us to protect wild cats and their habitats too.” — Nathan Kehn (Nathan the CatLady)

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Millions of people share their homes with cats, yet few realize those beloved companions share more than 95 percent of their DNA with some of the world's most elusive wild cats.Building on a growing partnership rooted in conservation education and public engagement, global wild cat conservation organization Panthera has escorted animal advocate and digital storyteller Nathan Kehn , known to more than one million followers as Nathan the CatLady, as part of an immersive field experience with Panthera's Olympic Cougar Project.The invitation follows Nathan's recent role as keynote speaker at Panthera's fundraising event in New York City, where he shared how storytelling, education, and digital communities can inspire greater compassion, awareness, and action for cats around the world.Together, Panthera and Nathan share a common goal: helping millions of people better understand that caring for the cats in our homes can also inspire us to protect the wild cats that play an essential role in healthy ecosystems worldwide.During the visit, Nathan accompanied Panthera researchers as they conducted carefully planned field research as part of the Olympic Cougar Project, a long-term scientific initiative studying cougar ecology, genetics, disease surveillance, habitat connectivity, and human-wildlife coexistence across Washington's Olympic Peninsula. The experience will provide Nathan with a firsthand understanding of the science, partnerships, and conservation efforts required to protect the Pacific Northwest's most genetically isolated cougar populations.Every aspect of the field visit is conducted under strict scientific protocols and ethical guidelines, led by experienced scientists who prioritize animal welfare while gathering data critical to long-term research efforts.As conservation organizations continue to explore new ways to engage broader audiences, Panthera recognizes the growing role that trusted educators and digital storytellers can play in translating complex wildlife science into meaningful stories that inspire public understanding and long-term conservation support.Dr. Mark Elbroch, Puma Program Director for Panthera, stated, "Conservation works best when diverse ways of knowing come together. Through our partnership with six Tribal Nations, the Olympic Cougar Project is combining cutting-edge science and Indigenous knowledge to better understand cougars and build a future where people and large carnivores can coexist."For Nathan, the opportunity represents a natural extension of the work he has spent years building through animal advocacy, rescue, and education.QUOTE – NATHAN KEHN"I've spent years helping people fall in love with cats through rescue, education, and advocacy. This experience reminds us that protecting cats doesn't stop at our front door. The same compassion that inspires someone to adopt a shelter cat can also inspire them to care about protecting wild cats and the ecosystems they call home. I'm incredibly honored that Panthera has trusted me to help tell these stories and introduce more people to the remarkable work happening behind the scenes every day."Throughout the experience, Nathan will document the demanding fieldwork, introduce audiences to the scientists and conservationists behind the research, and help raise awareness of the challenges—and hope—surrounding wild cat conservation.The collaboration will also support Panthera's fundraising efforts benefiting the Olympic Cougar Project and its ongoing conservation initiatives. Additional educational content, behind-the-scenes video, and fundraising updates will be released following Panthera's scientific review and approval process.About PantheraPanthera, founded in 2006, is devoted to preserving wild cats and their critical role in the world’s ecosystems. Panthera’s team of leading biologists, law enforcement experts, and wild cat advocates develops innovative strategies based on the best available science to protect cheetahs, jaguars, leopards, lions, pumas, snow leopards, tigers, and the 33 small cat species and their vast landscapes. In 39 countries around the world, Panthera works with a wide variety of stakeholders to reduce or eliminate the most pressing threats to wild cats—securing their future, and ours. Visit panthera.orgAbout Nathan Kehn ("Nathan the CatLady")Nathan Kehn is an animal advocate, educator, speaker, and digital storyteller whose community of more than one million followers is dedicated to animal welfare, rescue, conservation awareness, and responsible pet ownership. Through partnerships with nonprofit organizations across the United States and internationally, Nathan helps raise awareness, mobilize support, and inspire action for animals in need.

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