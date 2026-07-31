EarthKosher Partners with Etimad Halal to Deliver Combined Kosher and Halal Certification

New joint program lets manufacturers secure both certifications through one streamlined process — without duplicate audits, added visits, or overlapping costs

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EarthKosher Kosher Certification Agency, which certifies more than 600 companies in over 40 countries, today announced a partnership with Etimad Halal that enables clients to obtain kosher and halal certification simultaneously through a single coordinated process.The program responds to a practical challenge facing food and beverage manufacturers, ingredient suppliers, and consumer brands serving global markets: kosher and halal certification are typically pursued as two separate projects, with two sets of documentation, two review cycles, and two rounds of facility visits. Yet the underlying requirements overlap substantially, and a product that already meets kosher standards is frequently eligible for halal certification as well. Under the joint program, EarthKosher clients can be evaluated for both within one workflow, with a single point of contact.Etimad — Arabic for accreditation, certification, and reliance — works directly with manufacturers and their existing certification bodies to establish halal requirements, an approach that removes duplicated inspection and audit costs and shortens the time needed to gather product and facility information. With more than a decade in the halal market and a global network of certification specialists, Etimad delivers halal certification that is both internationally accepted and cost-effective — the same priorities that define EarthKosher’s approach to kosher certification.“EarthKosher is pleased to announce our partnership with Etimad Halal to further facilitate the overall certification needs of our clients requiring Halal Certification while maintaining one single streamlined and efficient process,” said Rabbi Yehuda Goldman, Chief Executive Officer of EarthKosher.The combined program is available now to both current EarthKosher clients and companies beginning the certification process. Manufacturers can request a free quote and analysis at earthkosher.com/quote-request or speak with a rabbi directly at (888) 312-3559.ABOUT EARTHKOSHEREarthKosher exists to help companies obtain a recognized kosher certification in a process that is: timely, collaborative, transparent and most importantly affordable. For more than twenty years, we have helped food and beverage manufacturers from start-ups to established international companies, ingredient suppliers, consumer brands, and businesses throughout the global food supply chain navigate the kosher certification process.Today, more than 600 companies in over 40 countries trust EarthKosher because we combine decades of kosher expertise, high integrity standards with an understanding of the practical realities of modern manufacturing, business operations, and sustainable growth.Our Rabbis care and they get things done. Learn more at earthkosher.com.ABOUT ETIMAD HALALEtimad Halal is an international halal certification body with more than a decade of experience in the halal market. Etimad works in consultation with manufacturers and their existing certification bodies to establish halal requirements, supported by a worldwide network of certification specialists, delivering timely and cost-effective halal certification.MEDIA CONTACT

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