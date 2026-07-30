Illegal Kratom Product Sold in Utah County Linked to Death in Utah

The Utah Department of Agriculture & Food (UDAF) and the Utah Poison Control Center (UPCC) are issuing a warning regarding illegally sold kratom products mislabeled as cat’s claw products in Utah retailers. Investigations are ongoing regarding a recent death and several severe health incidents associated with Buzzers-brand Cat’s Claw tablets found to contain illegal kratom alkaloids. UDAF and UPCC warn all members of the public not to buy or consume Buzzers Cat’s Claw tablets and to safely destroy any existing product. Retailers should immediately remove products and contact UDAF’s Specialized Products Division.



The tested products contained both mitragynine pseudoindoxyl and MGM-15, which are opioid-acting compounds derived from the kratom plant and Schedule I drugs in Utah under Title 58-37-2. The substances were found in multiple fl avors, and have been identifi ed in overdose cases in recent weeks. Utah banned kratom products other than pure-leaf products during the 2026 legislative session.



Kratom is a leafy plant that contains psychoactive compounds. Cat’s claw is a woody vine and herbal supplement that is not expected to cause adverse effects. Cat’s claw products do not contain the psychoactive compounds found in and derived from kratom. UDAF is working closely with retailers and law enforcement to ensure that the mislabeled products are off shelves and unavailable to consumers.



UPCC recommends administering naloxone in suspected overdoses involving these products. Patients experiencing opioid withdrawal from these products may be treated in usual fashion by providers experienced in addiction management. Anyone concerned about adverse effects from these products may call the Utah Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222 anytime 24/7 for free, expert advice.



Resources

-Safe destruction of Buzzers Cat’s Claw tablets: https://www.fda.gov/drugs/disposal-unused-medicines-what-you-should-know/drug-disposal-dispose-non-fl ush-list-medicine-trash

-UDAF Specialized Products Division https://ag.utah.gov/specialized-products

*Retailers with Buzzers Cat’s Claw tablets in their inventories should contact [email protected] or 385-977-1137.

Media Contacts

UDAF – For questions regarding the identified product and removal efforts

-Leon Page, PIO – 801-946-5647 / [email protected]

UPCC – For questions on overdose effects

-Sherrie Pace, PIO – 801-587-0600 / [email protected]