50 years in the making: Documentary removed from time capsule shows life in Andrews in 1976

Fifty years ago, when the late Lee Parsons recorded a 15-minute documentary about life in his hometown of Andrews, he likely had no idea how much excitement it would one day generate – both here and on the other side of the country.

The 16mm reel and an accompanying audio narration were recorded in 1976 and – as far as we know – immediately sealed in a time capsule located in the historic Georgetown County courthouse. As scheduled, the time capsule was opened this summer on the Fourth of July and the film was sent off to Kodak for digitization. It is believed that only a handful of people have ever viewed the footage. But that will all change on Tuesday, Aug. 18, when the film is shown publicly for the first time.

“We thought it would be fitting to have the premiere in Andrews, where it was made,” said Julie Warren, chair of the Georgetown County 250 Time Capsule Committee, which is in charge of not only opening and displaying items from the 1976 time capsule, but also installing a new time capsule to be opened in 2076.

The film premiere will take place at the Andrews Library, located at 105 N. Morgan Ave. The festivities, which will include popcorn and a red carpet, will begin at 5:30 p.m. An introduction will be given by a very special guest: Award-winning documentary director, producer, writer and cinematographer Bill Wisneski. A recipient of 26 Pacific Southwest Emmy Awards and dozens of other national accolades for his compelling films, Wisneski is Parsons’ grandson and is flying in from California to be part of the festivities. It’s his first visit to Georgetown County since he was a boy.

Wisneski had been searching for the film for the last 15 years. He holds the role of family historian and archivist, and his mother, Peggy, had given him a box of old items. Inside it was an article about his grandfather that mentioned the film.

“It was news to me,” Wisneski said. “I’m a documentary filmmaker. I’ve made a dozen films. I had no idea that my grandfather had made any documentaries. It was just a real kind of ‘aha’ moment. Like, wow, he had done so many things, but I followed in his footsteps in a way that I didn’t even know.”

Wisneski describes his grandfather, who died in 1984, as “the classic renaissance man.”

“He was a writer, a poet, a photographer, a gourmet chef,” Wisneski said. “He was very talented and artistic, and we knew he shot film on his travels throughout the world. He went to Africa and we have film he shot there, all over Europe, things like that. But I didn’t know he ever did anything with it beyond just film it and have it available to show on a projector or whatnot. I didn’t know he had ever actually edited together a project. It was news to all of us in the family that he had done this.”

Upon reflection, it probably shouldn’t have been a surprise given all of Parsons’ many accomplishments. Born and raised in Andrews, he was once a star of the Andrews High School football team before going to Furman College. He served in the military as a Marine and later took an interest in politics. He worked as press secretary for Sen. Burnet Rhett Maybank, a former S.C. governor who later served in Congress. He also traveled with Vice President Alben Barkley on several tours during the Truman administration. After that, he founded American Textiles, a fabric exporter, traveling extensively around the globe, before retiring back in his hometown of Andrews.

“So, yeah, he was quite a man,” Wisneski said.

Wisneski is looking forward to exploring the town that was so important to his grandfather. The house where his grandfather lived still stands, and he’s looking forward to seeing that along with the gravesite of his great-grandfather, Grover Cleveland Parsons.

The last time Wisneski visited his grandfather in Andrews was around 1978, just a couple of years after the documentary was made for the time capsule. He said one of his strongest childhood memories is from a Fourth of July parade there that year: “It’s me and my brother and my grandfather in the back of a truck holding American flags.”

He said he’s always wanted to explore his family’s roots in Andrews. This film premiere gave him the push he needed to commit to the significant expense of flying cross-country and exploring his heritage.

“It’s a long time coming for a really personal experience of understanding where I come from,” he said. He’s looking forward to connecting with people who may remember his grandparents and his mother. Peggy’s health won’t allow her to make the trip with him, but Wisneski said he will be taking photos and videos, and sharing the whole thing with her. This return to family roots is a very emotional and special thing for her too.

The film

As those who installed the 1976 time capsule 50 years ago predicted, the people of 2026 had some difficulty locating something with which to play the 16mm reel. Luckily, it was able to be sent off for digitization and Wisneski and his mother have since had a private viewing. It was a deeply moving experience for them to hear Lee Parsons’ voice again in the narration.

Wisneski is using his expertise to try to improve the quality of the decades-old footage prior to the premiere.

The film itself is about 15 minutes long, dedicated to what a typical day in the Town of Andrews was like in 1976. At that time, it was seen as an up and coming boomtown, with thriving mills such as Oneita Knitting Mills (then one of the county’s biggest industries with 1,200 employees), M&T Chemicals and Andrews Wire. In his narration, Parsons speaks of the town’s youthful exuberance as the film opens on an aerial shot.

The film shows many locations across Andrews and a number of residents, including then-Mayor Robert Kimmell and District 106 Rep. Basil Barrineau. There may be plenty of current Andrews residents who will see themselves in the video as children. It shows a young Martha Lynn Mercer holding a doll, Robin Davis, Billy Grant, Lane and Shannon Mixon, Philip Harper, Gene Johnson, Jennifer Long, Brownie Troop 115 and Cub Scout Troop 325, Girl Scout Troops 340 and 389, and Boy Scout Troop 329. The Dixie Youth Baseball program is also featured, among many local people and groups.

“These are but small samples of the normal activities and interests of the good people of Andrews in July of 1976,” Parsons says as he begins his farewell in the film.

The film is easily one of the most exciting things to come out of the 1976 time capsule. The premiere event is free and open to the public, but seating is limited and will be offered on a first-come basis. There will be a second opportunity to view it during a broader time capsule event at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Georgetown Library.

###