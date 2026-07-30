Hinesville - Crime victims from the Atlantic Judicial Circuit met with Georgia Parole Board Vice Chairman Wayne Bennett in Hinesville this week. The victims spoke about the impact of the crimes, providing that information to the parole board.

“We conduct Victim Impact Sessions to ensure crime victims are included in the parole decision-making process,” says Bennett.

Information provided by the victims is included in the case files the board maintains on the parole eligible offenders. It is then considered when the offender becomes parole eligible.

Victim Impact Sessions are a collaboration between the Georgia Parole Board and the District Attorney. The victim has a confidential meeting with the parole board member, staff from the board’s Pre-release Considerations Division and the Georgia Office of Victim Services.

Parole cases discussed will be coming before the parole board for a decision in the near future.

Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney Billy Joe Nelson, Jr., attended the sessions with crime victims.

“It was important for me to show that kind of support to these victims. We have great victim advocates who support the victims. The commitment shown by the parole board and its victim services office is truly appreciated,” said Nelson.

Bennett says the victims he listened to have suffered harm to include loss of loved ones.

“The emotion and courage of these victims is clear as they speak to us about the impact of these crimes. It is information the Board will consider as we review the comprehensive case file of that particular offender,” said Bennett.

Five separate Victim Impact Sessions were conducted representing five individual parole cases. Bennett met with twenty-nine victims during the day.

For more information contact [email protected] or visit pap.ga.gov.