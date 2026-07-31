Sacramento Approaching KnottyCon 2026, the City’s First Romance Book Convention

Knotty Con Sacramento

KnottyCon is built for romance readers, by romance readers that celebrates the community around romance books while also celebrating the amazing authors within the genre.” — Julie Blunt

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Knotty Novels is inviting romance readers from across Northern California to KnottyCon Sacramento 2026, a two-day celebration of books, authors, and reader community taking place August 15-16 at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium.Billed as Sacramento’s first romance book convention, KnottyCon is hosted each August in celebration of Bookstore Romance Day and is designed to bring together romance readers for a weekend of authors, panels, vendors, meet-and-greet opportunities, arts and crafts, and more.KnottyCon is an extension of what Knotty Novels has been building in Sacramento: a dedicated home for romance readers. As Sacramento’s romance-focused bookstore, Knotty Novels has developed a strong following by curating the full breadth of the genre, from contemporary and LGBTQ+ romance to monster romance and romantasy, all while creating a space for readers who take romance seriously.This year’s convention will feature more than two dozen attending authors, including Lana Ferguson, Naina Kumar, Jessica Joyce, Addie Woolridge, Ellie Palmer, Mallory Marlowe, S. E. Wendel, Angela Montoya, Mason Deaver, Lyla Lee, Miranda Sun, Eva Des Lauriers, and many more.In addition to books and author programming, attendees can expect a lively vendor experience with bookish merchandise, apparel and accessories, flash tattoos, stickers, and other romance-adjacent experiences that give the event its own personality beyond a traditional signing convention.“KnottyCon is built for romance readers, by romance readers,” says Julie Blunt, a co-organizer of KnottyCon. “We wanted to create an event in Sacramento that celebrates the community around romance books while also celebrating the amazing authors within the genre.”Tickets are on sale now, with both VIP and General Admission options available for one-day and two-day attendance. VIP ticket holders receive additional perks including priority entry, priority seating, exclusive goodies, and special convention discounts.Event Details:KnottyCon Sacramento 2026August 15-16, 2026Sacramento Memorial AuditoriumSacramento, CaliforniaTickets: https://www.universe.com/events/knottycon-tickets-BT3P21 More information: https://knottyconsacramento.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/knottyconsacramento/ Media/Public Inquiries: info@knottyconsacramento.comAbout Knotty NovelsKnotty Novels is Sacramento’s dedicated romance bookstore located on the second floor of Capital Books at 1011 K St, Sacramento, CA 95814. Knotty Novels offers a curated selection across romance subgenres and serving a growing community of readers in the capital region. Known for its focused selection, knowledgeable recommendations, and strong connection to today’s romance-reading culture, Knotty Novels is helping make Sacramento a destination for romance readers.

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