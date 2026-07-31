California Tortilla Hands Out Free Tacos and Queso in August

Two weeks, two rewards, and one very good reason to come back for seconds

POTOMAC, MD, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- California Tortilla , the fast-casual restaurant known for its bold “California-style” Mexican food, wants to make your August tastier. The California-style Mexican spot, beloved for bold flavor and its legendary Wall of Flame, is rolling out a two-part rewards drop that turns a single visit into a free encore, and guests will not want to miss a bite.Guests who order through their Burrito Elito rewards account during either of two select weeks in August will receive a free reward straight into their account for their next visit.Free Chips and Queso: Order anytime August 3 through 9, and a fresh basket of chips with Cal Tort’s queso will be waiting on your next visit.Free Taco: Order anytime August 17 through 23, and your next taco is on the house. Each reward drops automatically into the guest’s Burrito Elito account and stays good for one week from the day it is earned. No codes to hunt down, no fine print to squint at.“At Cal Tort, we love finding new ways to surprise our guests and keep things fun,” said Keith Goldman , President and CEO of California Tortilla. “This August, free queso and free tacos felt like exactly the right kind of fun.”From burritos to bowls to grill melts, Cal Tort packs bold flavor into every bite. Guests can turn up the heat at the legendary Wall of Flame, stocked with more than 75 hot sauces, or stick with a go-to favorite and rack up rewards along the way.The rewards belong exclusively to Burrito Elito members, and joining is free. Guests can download the California Tortilla app on the App Store or Google Play, sign up in-store, or register online to start earning points for every dollar spent, enjoy exclusive freebies, and stay up to date on the latest news and offers.Hungry for details? Visit CaliforniaTortilla.com for locations and the full menu, or follow @CalTort on Instagram for a steady stream of flavor.About California TortillaCalifornia Tortillais a unique fast casual restaurant concept that serves a chef inspired menu of "California-style" Mexican food, including burritos, tacos, bowls, and salads. Since 1995, "Cal Tort," as it is affectionately known, has brought a fresh perspective to Mexican food by offering bold and exciting flavor profiles, high quality, fresh ingredients, and a Wall of Flame stocked with more than 75 hot sauces.With nearly 30 locations, the company has earned numerous accolades, including being named one of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers & Shakers,” Washington City Paper’s “Best Fast Casual in D.C.,” and Washingtonian’s Best Mexican, Best Taco, Best Burrito, Best Kid Friendly Restaurant, and Best Vegetarian offering.

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