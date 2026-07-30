Phillips Law Group Secures More Than $100 Million for Injury Victims in First Half of 2026

Over 100 Million Recovered For Personal Injury Victims By Phillips Law Group In The 1st Half Of 2026 Already!

Firm reaches major milestone through continued advocacy, experienced leadership and a commitment to putting injured clients first

"For more than 30 years, our responsibility has been to stand up for people during some of the most difficult moments of their lives," said Jeffrey L. Phillips.” — Jeffrey L. Phillips

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phillips Law Group announced that its attorneys secured more than $100 million in settlements for injury victims during the first six months of 2026 alone, marking another significant milestone for the nationally recognized personal injury firm.The results represent recoveries across a wide range of personal injury matters, including car accidents, commercial trucking collisions, premises liability claims, catastrophic injuries and wrongful death cases."For more than 30 years, our responsibility has been to stand up for people during some of the most difficult moments of their lives," said Jeffrey L. Phillips , Founder of Phillips Law Group. "Reaching this milestone is about more than a number. It represents individuals and families who trusted us to fight for their futures and hold negligent parties accountable."Under the leadership of Phillips and Managing Attorney Nasser Abujbarah, the firm has continued to expand its reach while maintaining a strong focus on personalized client service, clear communication and meaningful results."This achievement reflects the work of our entire team," Abujbarah said. "Every case requires preparation, collaboration and a willingness to keep pushing when insurance companies undervalue what an injured person has experienced. We are proud of these results, but even more proud of the impact they have on our clients' lives."Phillips Law Group's consistent results, experienced leadership and commitment to its clients have contributed to continued recognition from legal, business and community organizations. The firm and its attorneys regularly receive awards and honors for professional excellence, workplace culture, legal advocacy and community involvement.The firm has now recovered more than $2 billion for clients and has represented more than 185,000 individuals and families throughout its history."This milestone reinforces why Phillips Law Group continues to be recognized across the legal industry," Phillips added. "Awards are meaningful, but they are earned through the work our attorneys and staff do every day on behalf of our clients."About Phillips Law GroupFor more than 30 years, Phillips Law Group has represented individuals and families injured because of the negligence of others. The firm handles cases involving motor vehicle accidents, commercial trucking collisions, catastrophic injuries, wrongful death, product liability, medical malpractice and other serious personal injury matters. Phillips Law Group has recovered more than $2 billion for its clients and has served more than 185,000 individuals and families.Phillips Law Group3101 N Central Ave, Suite 1500Phoenix, AZ 85012(602) 288-1591

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