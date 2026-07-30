374Water Highlights Its AirSCWO Technology for PFAS & Pathogen Destruction, Wastewater Treatment & Water Infrastructure

Company Highlights How AirSCWO™ Permanently Destroys Organic Contaminants-including PFAS "Forever Chemicals," Pathogens such as Cyclospora, Pharmaceuticals, Biosolids, and Industrial Waste-to Support Cleaner Water, Wastewater Reuse, and Healthier Communit AirSCWO™ utilizes the unique properties of supercritical water oxidation to destroy a broad spectrum of organic contaminants and waste streams at the molecular level.

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO)

The future of wastewater treatment is evolving beyond collection and disposal towards destruction for good.” — Belton Copp, VP of Investor Relations for 374Water

MORRISVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) ("374Water"), a global leader in Air Supercritical Water Oxidation (AirSCWO™) technology for permanent organic waste destruction and PFAS destruction, today emphasized the growing importance of advanced wastewater treatment technologies as public health officials investigate one of the largest foodborne illness outbreaks in recent U.S. history.374Water, Inc. is a new B2i Digital Featured Company , with a full company profile coming soon to https://b2idigital.com/featured-companies While investigators continue determining the source of the current outbreak, the event underscores a broader reality: public health protection begins long before patients enter hospitals. It begins with cleaner water infrastructure and the safe destruction of harmful contaminants before they can circulate through communities, food systems, and water supplies.As municipalities invest billions of dollars to modernize aging water and wastewater infrastructure, technologies capable of permanently destroying organic contaminants-including pathogens such as Cyclospora, biological waste, pharmaceuticals, biosolids, industrial waste, PFAS, and other emerging pollutants-will play an increasingly important role in protecting public health and building a healthier, more resilient society."Our communities rely on infrastructure that does more than simply manage waste - they count on infrastructure to promote and maintain public health, eliminate threats, and prioritize human health and the environment," said Belton Copp, Vice President of Investor Relations for 374Water. "The future of wastewater treatment is evolving beyond collection and disposal towards destruction for good."Unlike conventional wastewater treatment technologies that often separate, concentrate, or transfer contaminants to another disposal pathway, AirSCWO is designed to permanently destroy difficult-to-treat organic waste streams.AirSCWO™ utilizes the unique properties of supercritical water oxidation to destroy a broad spectrum of organic contaminants and waste streams at the molecular level.As water reuse expands, population growth accelerates, data centers and other water-intensive industries increase demand for reliable water resources, and regulators place greater emphasis on PFAS destruction, emerging contaminants, and environmental compliance, 374Water believes permanent destruction technologies will become an increasingly important component of next-generation water and wastewater infrastructure.374Water continues advancing commercialization of its AirSCWO platform through:• Commercial operations at the City of Orlando's Iron Bridge Water Reclamation Facility• Expansion of its Waste Destruction as a Service ("WDS") business model, providing recurring infrastructure-based revenue• Deployment of additional commercial AirSCWO systems for municipal wastewater treatment and industrial waste destruction customers: Olathe, KS; St. Cloud, MN; and Orange County Sanitation District, CA• Department of Defense-sponsored validation demonstrating greater than 99.9% destruction of PFAS across multiple challenging waste streams• Strategic collaborations with leading engineering, environmental, and infrastructure partners"As societies around the world confront increasingly complex waste streams, the need for advanced technologies that permanently destroy contaminants-not simply relocate them-will continue to grow," Copp said. "We believe AirSCWO represents the next generation of environmental infrastructure for cleaner water, safer communities, and long-term sustainability."About 374Water374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) is a cleantech environmental services company providing innovative solutions addressing wastewater treatment and waste management issues within the industrial, municipal, and federal markets. 374Water's AirSCWO technology is designed to efficiently destroy and mineralize a broad spectrum of nonhazardous and hazardous organic wastes, producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water's AirSCWO technology has the potential to assist its customers to meet discharge requirements, reduce or eliminate disposal costs, remove bottlenecks, and reduce litigation and other risks. 374Water continues to be a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, dedicated to creating a greener future and eradicating harmful pollutants. Learn more by visiting www.374water.com Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements in this communication are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "confidence," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "potential," or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. While 374Water believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond 374Water's control. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" in 374Water's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in 374Water's subsequent filings and reports with the SEC. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date they were first issued, and unless otherwise required by laws, 374Water disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.Investor Relations Contact:Belton CoppVice PresidentDirect: 401-419-1545Belton.Copp@374water.comMedia Contact:

374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) highlighted its AirSCWO technology

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