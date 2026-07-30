Concierge Auctions Announces Success of 'America 250' Sale as Bidding Closes Live in New York City

More than US$520 million in aggregate bids placed as global buyers competed for curated, marquee properties spanning top luxury markets

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Concierge Auctions, the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, is pleased to announce the success of its 'America 250' Sale. Bidding culminated live over two days from two of New York City's most iconic venues—July 28 at The Dominick in SoHo and July 29 at Sotheby's New York at the Breuer Building, alongside Sotheby's 'America at 250' programming and Concierge Auctions' inaugural House of Concierge exhibition—for a curated selection of marquee properties spanning North America, including top markets across Scottsdale, Arizona; New York City, New York; Dallas, Texas; Charlotte, North Carolina, and more.

As one of Concierge Auctions' most anticipated events of the year, the sale attracted robust participation and competitive bidding from a global audience of qualified buyers. Livestreamed to the world via conciergeauctions.com, the sale saw over US$520M in aggregate bids placed.

With over 100 in attendance, 55 property connoisseurs competed in person, on the telephone via a team of specialists, and online from across the United States—including 15 US states. The auctions were conducted by Concierge Auctions' Head Auctioneer Meaghan Steele.

"The performance of this sale speaks to the enduring strength of the luxury real estate market and the unwavering appetite for truly rare, one-of-one properties," said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions. "When we unite serious, qualified buyers around these once-in-a-generation offerings, we consistently witness the kind of competitive energy that produces exceptional outcomes. We look forward to carrying that momentum into our upcoming sales as we round out the year."

The firm's 'America 250' Sale presented an exceptional range of luxury real estate, from architecturally significant estates to storied private enclaves to premier waterfront holdings in some of the nation's most coveted destinations, including:

3711 Lexington Avenue, Highland Park, Dallas, Texas

The final full house commission of Classicist Cole Smith, this Old Highland Park estate commands an acre-plus corner lot along a verdant greenbelt, featuring a two-story great room, a near-Olympic natatorium, and seven fireplaces. 3711 Lexington Avenue sold in cooperation with Ralph Randall of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty. Images credited to Stephen Reed and Shoot2Sell.

Vistaero, Silverleaf, Scottsdale, Arizona

Rising from a five-acre hillside within North Scottsdale's guard-gated Silverleaf enclave, this newly completed estate is the work of architect Scott Carson and interior designer Kristin Hazen, featuring sweeping mountain views, resort-style outdoor living, an 18-car garage, and a speakeasy. Vistaero achieved a sale price of US$12.4M in cooperation with David Newcombe and Heather Gagne of Compass. Images credited to LuxHunters.

170 5th Avenue, New York City, New York

Overlooking the Flatiron Building and Madison Square Park, this renovated penthouse features a private roof terrace and the building's golden cupola with 360-degree Manhattan skyline views; all proceeds from the sale benefited the Gorongosa Project in Mozambique. 170 5th Avenue achieved a sale price of US$10.147M in cooperation with Claire Groome and Lawrence Treglia of Sotheby's International Realty. Images credited to Eitan Gamliely and Shawn May Photography.

Las Catalinas de Pico Blanco, San José Province, Costa Rica

Perched in the mountains of Escazú, this singular estate designed by architect Rodrigo Trejos commands panoramic views across the Central Valley, unfolding across 15-plus acres and several distinctive wings of architectural artistry and self-sufficient infrastructure. Las Catalinas de Pico Blanco achieved a record sale price for the firm in cooperation with Todd Cutter of 2Costa Rica Real Estate. Images credited to James Fallas.

2455 West Hill Road, Stowe, Vermont

Set on 39 acres with views of the Worcester Range, the estate sits minutes from Stowe Mountain Resort with direct access to the VAST trail network, featuring three fireplaces, a finished entertainment basement, a private pond, and a four-car gear garage. 2455 West Hill Road achieved a sale price of US$3.69M in cooperation with Kelley King of Pall Spera Company Realtors. Images credited to Pall Spera Company Realtors and Concierge Auctions.

3653 Hart Road, Cle Elum, Central Washington

Along the western ridge of Lookout Mountain, the 94-acre estate borders a protected 500-acre elk conservatory, offering dual private gates, a year-round heated pool and spa, and interiors defined by natural stone and rich timber. 3653 Hart Road achieved a sale price of US$2.45M in cooperation with Mark Popach of Compass. Images credited to Clarity Northwest.

320 North Sunset Boulevard, Gulf Breeze, Florida

Designed by architect Darrell Fleeger and built in 1972 on Pensacola Bay, the residence features Georgia sandstone, wormy mahogany, 180 feet of bay frontage, and tiered balconies with views of the 3-Mile Bridge. 320 North Sunset Boulevard achieved a sale price of US$2.395M in cooperation with Lorraine Brackin of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services/PenFed Realty. Images credited to Berkshire Hathaway Home Services/PenFed Realty.

Unit 6 at The Trust, Charlotte, North Carolina

Occupying the entire sixth floor of this landmark Modernist building on Tryon Street, the residence offers private elevator entry, two covered terraces overlooking Uptown Charlotte, a 1,162-bottle wine room, and full home automation. Unit 6 at The Trust achieved a sale price of US$3.024M in cooperation with Shane McDevitt of The McDevitt Agency. Images credited to Matthew Benham Photography.

2103 Street Road, New Hope, Pennsylvania

Spanning 12 acres backed by protected lands, the estate blends Pre-Columbus wood and hand-hewn details with modern comfort, a heated pool, a guest cottage, and versatile spaces for entertaining. 2103 Street Road achieved a sale price of US$2.35M in cooperation with Kevin Steiger and Doug Pearson of Kurfiss Sotheby's International Realty. Images credited to Kurfiss Sotheby's International Realty and Concierge Auctions.

Concierge Auctions' End of Year Sale is now open for property submissions, with bidding culminating live in New York City this December 2026. Visit conciergeauctions.com to inquire or submit a property for consideration and view all upcoming sales, including Hong Kong, London, and more.

Images may be viewed at conciergeauctions.com. Properties are available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreements. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.



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