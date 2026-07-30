Governor Morrisey Announces $14 Million Investment to Expand Access to Rural Healthcare ...

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey today announced an approximately $14 million investment through the state's Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP) to expand remote patient monitoring and virtual healthcare technology across West Virginia. The funding will help hospitals and healthcare providers detect health concerns earlier, improve care for patients with chronic conditions, and expand access to healthcare in rural communities.

"West Virginians deserve access to quality healthcare no matter where they live," said Governor Morrisey. "By investing in technology that helps providers identify problems earlier and better manage chronic diseases, we're improving healthcare outcomes, strengthening rural healthcare, and helping more people live healthier lives."

The investment includes two Announcements of Funding Availability (AFAs) under the Connected Care Grid initiative. One opportunity focuses on inpatient remote patient monitoring in hospitals, while the second supports outpatient remote patient monitoring for patients managing their health at home.

The inpatient remote patient monitoring funding opportunity, with approximately $4.9 million available, will help hospitals install advanced monitoring technology that allows care teams to track patients more closely and respond more quickly when health conditions change. The goal is to strengthen patient safety, support earlier clinical intervention, and improve care for patients in hospital settings.

The outpatient remote patient monitoring funding opportunity, with approximately $9.1 million available, will support at-home monitoring for West Virginians managing chronic conditions. Patients may use connected devices, such as blood pressure cuffs and glucose monitors, that securely share health information with their healthcare providers between visits. The program also encourages additional support focused on healthy lifestyle choices and chronic disease management.

Together, these investments are designed to expand access to care for people living in rural and underserved communities while helping patients better manage chronic conditions closer to home. The initiative specifically targets conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity that continue to drive poor health outcomes across West Virginia.

"Remote patient monitoring creates new opportunities to support patients between visits and identify health concerns before they become more serious," said Secretary of Health Dr. Arvin Singh. "These investments will help expand access to care while giving providers more tools to support long-term health."

Eligible applicants may access both funding opportunities through the state's procurement and grants management system at wvOASIS.gov. Interested organizations are encouraged to review the full application materials for eligibility requirements, submission instructions, and key deadlines. Additional information and application guidance will be shared during an upcoming RHTP AFA release webinar.

This press release is supported by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $199,476,098.72, with 100% funded by CMS HHS. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement by, CMS, HHS, or the U.S. Government.