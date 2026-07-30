Rifle Gap State Park boat ramp to close early due to low water levels; Harvey Gap parking lot improvements complete

July 30, 2026

RIFLE, Colo. — Due to low reservoir levels, Rifle Gap State Park will close its boat ramp Sunday, August 2, at 9 p.m. for the remainder of the 2026 boating season.

While motorized boat access will no longer be available, the lake remains open to hand-launched vessels, like kayaks, canoes and paddleboards.

Visitors should plan for the following operational adjustments and potential safety risks:

Extended shorelines: Boat ramp gates will be locked. Hand-launch users must walk significant distances across exposed lakebeds to reach the water.

Mud hazards: Access to the water may be unsafe at times because of muddy conditions. Park staff may implement temporary closures during these periods.

Delayed emergency response: Visitors should expect extended response times for water rescues and recreate at their own risk.

"Life jackets save lives," said Rifle Gap State Park Manager Brian Palcer. "Weather conditions can change rapidly in Colorado. If you plan to be on the water, simply having a life jacket on your vessel may not be enough — we strongly encourage that you wear it at all times."

Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds those spending time on the water that state law requires one U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket for each person on board, including hand-launched vessels. Children 12 and younger must wear a life jacket whenever they are on a vessel.

Harvey Gap State Park

Boaters looking for motorized access can use nearby Harvey Gap State Park, which remains open. Park staff reminds visitors that boat motors at Harvey Gap are limited to 20 horsepower or less.

The swim beach parking lot at Harvey Gap is now open. These upgrades are part of an ongoing commitment to enhance the visitor experience and ensure safety at the park.

The improvements increased parking capacity, allowing for more visitors and improving accessibility. A new one-way traffic pattern was also introduced to help reduce congestion and minimize the risk of accidents.

For more information on park updates and conditions, visit the parks' social media pages, the CPW website, or contact the park office at 970-625-1607.

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PHOTO CUTLINES:

Both images are of the new swim beach parking lot at Harvey Gap State Park.