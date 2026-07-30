Governor Announces Nearly $6 Million in Opioid Settlement Funds

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the award of nearly $6 million in opioid settlement funding to 12 Recovery Community and Outreach Centers across New York state, fulfilling a key promise in this year’s State of the State address. This initiative will allow these programs to expand their work to include new and additional youth-focused services. Funding is being provided through the New York State Opioid Settlement Fund, overseen by the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) and aligns with the Opioid Settlement Fund Advisory Board’s recommendations to increase recovery services and outreach to priority populations.

“As part of my State of the State address in January, I made a commitment to ensuring that young New Yorkers are protected and have the tools and resources they need to live healthy, productive lives,” Governor Hochul said. “With this important initiative, we are increasing youth-focused services across the state, giving young people more opportunities to find the help and support they need and deserve.”

OASAS Commissioner Dr. Chinazo Cunningham said, “Our recovery centers play an important role in helping New Yorkers and their families impacted by addiction and this will help to further expand these services to young people who can be especially vulnerable to the effects of substance use. Governor Hochul has shown strong support for this initiative and others like it, and thanks to this work we have seen a significant drop in overdose deaths across the state.”

OASAS offers numerous services focused on youth, including youth-specific treatment programs, as well as an adolescent designation for other treatment programs, verifying they have the staff and programs in place to support young people impacted by substance use disorder. In addition, OASAS providers operate more than 20 youth clubhouses across the state, which offer services similar to recovery centers but focused on a younger population. The agency also works to implement prevention services for youth, including in schools as well as the community at large.

This funding will be used to expand the availability of youth-appropriate services at existing Recovery Community and Outreach Centers, including education, skill-building, and recreational activities. These services are focused on young people ages 12 to 17 who are in recovery from a substance use disorder, or who are not in recovery but seeking a safe and drug-free environment.

Recovery centers are non-clinical settings that offer a range of supports including the opportunity to connect to peers who are facing similar challenges. They also provide help to families of those in recovery.

The following providers were awarded funding to support these services for two years, with an additional $60,000 included in the first year:

Capital Region

The Prevention Council of Saratoga County: $490,000

Central NY

Center for Community Alternatives, Inc.: $510,000

Helio Health, Inc.: $510,000

Finger Lakes

Center for Community Alternatives, Inc.: $510,000

UConnectCare, Inc.: $509,990

Long Island

Family and Children's Association (FCA): $450,000

Mid-Hudson

Independent Living, Inc.: $510,000

Mohawk Valley

Catholic Charities of Herkimer County: $510,000

Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Council of Hamilton, Fulton, and Montgomery Counties d.b.a. HFM Prevention Council: $489,000

New York City

Community Health Action of Staten Island (CHASI): $450,000

Let's Talk SAFETY, Inc. The PILLARS: $510,000

Southern Tier

Friends of Recovery Dedicated to Others, Inc.: $502,000

New York State has already received $2.8 billion through various settlement agreements with opioid manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies that were secured by Attorney General Letitia James. A portion of the funding from these settlements will go directly to municipalities, with the remainder deposited into a dedicated fund to support prevention, treatment, harm reduction and recovery efforts to address the ongoing opioid epidemic.

This initiative continues New York State’s nation-leading efforts to distribute opioid settlement money. To date, New York has made more than $454 million available through the opioid settlement fund, which is the most of any state in the country. A detailed list of initiatives funded with this money is available on the New York State Opioid Settlement Fund tracker.

The New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports oversees one of the nation’s largest systems of addiction services with approximately 1,700 prevention, treatment, harm reduction, and recovery programs serving more than 731,000 individuals per year. This includes the direct operation of 12 Addiction Treatment Centers where our doctors, nurses, and clinical staff provide inpatient and residential services to approximately 8,000 individuals per year.

State Senator Nathalia Fernandez said, “Young people struggling with substance use should never have to face it alone or wait until a crisis to receive support. Recovery begins when they have safe places to turn, trusted providers who understand their challenges and opportunities to see a future beyond addiction. I thank Governor Hochul for putting opioid settlement funds to work helping more young New Yorkers heal, grow and build healthy, fulfilling lives.”

State Senator Samra Brouk said, “As Chair of the Senate Mental Health Committee, I know our young people need programs that center their recovery, healing, and growth. I applaud Governor Hochul for awarding over half a million dollars to providers here in Rochester, including Helio Health and Center for Community Alternatives, to fund services that are committed to helping young people impacted by substance use disorders in a safe, supportive environment.”

Senator Roxanne J. Persaud said, "I commend Governor Hochul and OASAS for this critical investment in youth recovery and prevention services. Expanding community-based support for young people and their families is essential to preventing substance use, promoting recovery, and building healthier communities across New York State."

New Yorkers struggling with an addiction, or whose loved ones are struggling, can find help and hope by calling the state’s toll-free, 24-hour, 7-day-a-week HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (Short Code 467369).

Available addiction treatment including crisis/detox, inpatient, residential, or outpatient care can be found on the NYS OASAS website.