LED Exhibit Booths Expands Nationwide Turnkey Rental Program for Eco-Friendly Modular Video Wall Displays

20x20 Island Video Wall trade show booth Big Screen Video Wall Booth Video Wall Booth with Hanging Sign

Next-generation 1.9mm pitch LED video wall booth rentals deliver high-impact digital experiences while eliminating single-use trade show print waste.

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LED Exhibit Booths, a premier provider of custom trade show display solutions, today announced the nationwide expansion of its turnkey LED video wall booth rental service. Designed to meet the growing demand for dynamic visual engagement and sustainable trade show practices, the expanded program offers exhibitors ultra-fine pitch digital display walls integrated seamlessly into modular booth structures.Unlike conventional trade show booths that rely on static graphics and printed vinyl banners that end up in landfills, LED Exhibit Booths utilizes modular 1.9mm pixel pitch LED tiles. These displays transform entire exhibit footprints—ranging from 10x10 starter spaces to 30x40 island configurations—into high-definition visual displays."Modern trade show attendees expect rich, interactive digital content, but exhibitors often struggle with the logistical complexity and high expense of traditional custom builds," said a spokesperson for LED Exhibit Booths. "Our modular system merges structure and video display into a single seamless unit. By shifting to reusable, low-power digital architecture, brands can deliver real-time content updates without creating single-use print waste."Key features of the turnkey LED video wall rental program include:Seamless Architectural Integration: LED panels lock directly into the booth frame using tool-free magnetic alignment technology, concealing all internal wiring and structural support.Complete Turnkey Logistics: All rental packages include freight shipping, complete installation, dismantling, and a dedicated on-site Audio-Visual (AV) Technician throughout the event.Sustainable Trade Show Design: High-efficiency LED panels consume significantly less energy than conventional studio lighting setup arrays while supporting a zero-print-waste model for repeating exhibitors.All-Inclusive Customization: Packages incorporate surrounding trade show elements, including backlit counters, custom flooring, overhead hanging signs, and integrated TV displays.The nationwide rental service is now available for all major U.S. convention centers and industry trade shows. Exhibitors can review booth configurations and request custom 3D renderings at https://ledexhibitbooths.com/ About LED Exhibit Booths:LED Exhibit Booths provides turnkey LED video wall trade show display rentals and sales for businesses across North America. Originating as a technology agency in 1995, the company has evolved into a specialized provider of high-resolution, eco-friendly exhibit solutions. Combining modular hardware, custom booth furniture, full-service advertising design, and on-site technical support, LED Exhibit Booths helps brands maximize event engagement with lower environmental impact.Media Contact:Media Relations DepartmentLED Exhibit Booths+1 954-522-8772info@ledexhibitbooths.com

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