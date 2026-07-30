CT Dept. of Labor Hartford Athletic Announce Annual Hiring Expo Dates for Employers and Job Seekers





Employers and recruiters may reserve a table by going to the Hartford Athletic Hiring Expo website at



Job seekers are encouraged to bring copies of their resume and dress for success; hiring managers may be on site. Pre-registration is not required to attend the Hiring Expo, it is free and open to the public. For assistance with career services, resume preparation, or job search, job seekers may contact their local



Major Hiring Expo sponsors include the Connecticut Department of Transportation; M&T Bank; Lyco Solutions; All Waste; Right at Home; Connecticut Council on Problem Gambling; Obey the Orange; USA Waste & Recycling; and Dattco. (Hartford, CT) – The Connecticut Department of Labor and Hartford Athletic today announced that the 6th annual Hiring Expo will be held on September 16, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Hartford’s Trinity Health Stadium. Last year, the job fair attracted more than 1,000 job seekers and 80 employers from across industry sectors including finance, education, health care, hospitality, manufacturing, law enforcement, and more.Employers and recruiters may reserve a table by going to the Hartford Athletic Hiring Expo website at www.HartfordAthletic.com/expo . Table reservations are available until September 7, 2026; discounted pricing is available for reservations made on or before August 10.Job seekers are encouraged to bring copies of their resume and dress for success; hiring managers may be on site. Pre-registration is not required to attend the Hiring Expo, it is free and open to the public. For assistance with career services, resume preparation, or job search, job seekers may contact their local American Job Center Major Hiring Expo sponsors include the Connecticut Department of Transportation; M&T Bank; Lyco Solutions; All Waste; Right at Home; Connecticut Council on Problem Gambling; Obey the Orange; USA Waste & Recycling; and Dattco.

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The Connecticut Department of Labor and its partners provide workforce development through job fairs, Registered Apprenticeships, and CTHires, the state’s job bank. American Job Centers provide free assistance to both job seekers and employers. Programs are supported by state and federal funding.



Hartford Athletic is Connecticut’s only professional soccer club, competing in the United Soccer League (USL) Championship. The organization operates a comprehensive development pathway, including a USL W League pre-professional women's team and a youth academy. Dedicated to community growth, the club works through its Green & Blue Foundation to enhance the quality of life for underserved residents across the state. For the latest on the Hartford Athletic, visit us online at www.hartfordathletic.com.



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