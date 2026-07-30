Jury Finds Prospect Man Guilty of Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangerment Charges

(Torrington, CT) – David R. Shannon, Litchfield Judicial District State’s Attorney, announced today that a jury in Torrington Superior Court on July 28, 2026, found Matthew Axtell, age 34, of Prospect, guilty of the crimes of Reckless Driving, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes §14-222(a)(1) and Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes §53a-64(a). The Honorable Judge Matthew Larock presided over the jury trial.

According to evidence introduced at trial, on October 9, 2025, the area of East Albert Street in Torrington was closed due to an active gas leak and flaggers were redirecting traffic through the area when an oil truck, being operated in a reckless manner, entered the construction zone and disregarded a flagger’s signal. The oil truck made contact with the flagger before proceeding the wrong way through a construction zone. Members of the Torrington Police Department responded to the area of East Albert Street and during a police investigation, it was determined that Axtell was the operator of that oil truck.

Judge Larock sentenced Axtell to six months in prison, execution suspended after one year of probation and ordered the defendant to pay a $200 fine.

The case was investigated by the Torrington Police Department and was prosecuted by Deputy Assistant State’s Attorney Alessandra Santacroce. She was assisted by Paralegal Specialist Melissa Brewer and Investigator Paul Markette.

The State’s Attorney would like to thank the Torrington Police Department for their work and dedication to this investigation.