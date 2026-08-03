As America's Busiest Birth Month Approaches, The Dairy Alliance Reminds Families: Nutrition Starts Before Baby Arrives

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With August marking the most common birth month in the United States, it's a timely reminder for new and expecting parents that nutrition doesn't stop at delivery: the first 1,000 days of life, from conception through a child's second birthday, are a critical window for growth and development. The Dairy Alliance , a nonprofit organization funded by dairy farm families in the Southeast, is highlighting the important role dairy foods play in providing essential nutrients that support brain development, strong bones, and overall health during this foundational stage.From milk and yogurt to cheese, dairy foods offer a unique package of nutrients that help fuel early development. In fact, dairy foods provide 7 of the 14 key nutrients the American Academy of Pediatrics identifies as important for brain development: protein, zinc, choline, selenium, vitamin B12, iodine, and vitamin A. "Nutrition during the first 1,000 days sets the foundation for a child's lifelong health," said Laura Marbury, registered dietitian. "Dairy foods deliver a powerful combination of nutrients like protein, iodine, and choline that support brain development, immune function, and overall growth during this critical period."Dairy foods can also help, complement other nutritious food groups, making them a versatile addition to meals and snacks for both moms and growing children. Whether incorporated into smoothies, paired with fruits and vegetables, or enjoyed on their own, milk, cheese, and yogurt can help support balanced, nutrient-rich diets.In addition to supporting brain health, dairy foods play a vital role in building strong bones and teeth. Nutrients like calcium, vitamin D, phosphorus, and protein work together to help children build a strong "bone bank" early in life, laying the foundation for lifelong bone health. Dairy also delivers essential vitamins and minerals that help support normal immune function.Beyond nutrition, dairy foods are accessible, affordable, and available in a variety of options, including lactose-free products, making it easier for families to meet their individual needs and preferences.To learn more about dairy nutrition and access educational resources for families, visit thedairyalliance.com.About The Dairy AllianceThe Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit organization funded by dairy farm families in the Southeast. The organization works to raise awareness about the nutritional benefits of real dairy milk and dairy foods while supporting local farmers and promoting sustainable dairy practices.

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