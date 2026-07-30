Division of Financial Regulation proposes revised rates; saves consumers and businesses $30 million

The Division of Financial Regulation (DFR) responded to 2027 health insurance rate requests filed for the individual and small group markets with reductions that could save consumers approximately $30 million for plan year 2027.

In the individual market, DFR decreased the average rate increase from 17.5 percent to 16 percent, while in the small group it reduced insurers’ increase from an average of 17 percent to 15.5 percent, some receiving reductions of up to 8 percent.

While plans and prices change each year, the individual market continues to experience uncertainty, primarily due to the loss of the federal enhanced premium tax credits, which Congress chose not to extend in 2025. Those tax credits helped make health insurance plans more affordable for nearly 120,000 Oregonians. Gov. Tina Kotek previously warned of significant premium increases, in a letter to Congress, along with 17 other governors. Gov. Kotek urged Congress to extend the tax credits to help protect the people of Oregon. Additionally, insurance companies identified the underlying reasons for the rate increases for plan year 2027, which included the loss of two insurance companies in the individual market, heightened medical costs, and tariff pressures on durable medical equipment and pharmaceuticals. Many of the same cost pressures were identified in the small group market.

The Oregon Reinsurance Program continues to help stabilize the market and lower the rate increases. This year the reinsurance program lowered rates by an average of 9.7 percent, minimizing price increases felt by consumers. Reinsurance lowered rates for the ninth straight year. Oregon has resubmitted a renewal request to the federal government to maintain this program. The Oregon Legislature adopted Gov. Kotek’s 2025-27 funding plan, which continued revenue streams that keep the reinsurance program stable. Rates for the individual market in Oregon have come in lower than other states in part because of the reinsurance program.

“Increasing insurance rates are part of the rising cost of living felt by many Oregonians,” said Oregon Insurance Commissioner TK Keen. “Consequently, I’m proud of the work my dedicated team here at DFR has done to protect Oregonians’ pocketbooks by scrutinizing the proposed increases further and appropriately turning the dial downward.”

You can see all the adjusted rate proposals on the DFR website for individual and small group. DFR will announce its final rate decisions for the 2027 plan year in early September.

Consumers seeking information and assistance with individual market plans can reach out to the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace at oregonhealthcare.gov or by phone at 855‑268‑3767 (toll‑free).