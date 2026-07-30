Faction and OSec Announce Partnership to Deliver Continuous Cyber Assurance for Owner-Controlled Zero Trust Networks

ROME, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Faction Networks , developer of an owner controlled Zero Trust networking platform, and OSec , a leader in continuous offensive security and exposure management, today announced a strategic partnership to integrate OSec's continuous monitoring and verification capabilities into the Faction platform. The joint solution gives organizations ongoing, independent evidence that their Zero Trust protections remain effective, a capability with broad application across security operations, compliance, and risk management, and a particularly strong fit for cyber insurance.As cyber insurers demand stronger proof of security controls, organizations need more than annual assessments and self-attestations. They need continuous, independent validation that their security posture remains intact.Faction's architecture is built on a simple principle: the customer owns and controls trust. Rather than relying on vendor controlled cloud infrastructure, cryptographic trust remains under the owner's control. Every action on the network is tied to a verified identity, creating an auditable foundation for continuous independent verification.Under the partnership, OSec will continuously monitor the Faction platform for validated, exploitable vulnerabilities and provide secure alerts with recommended remediation. OSec's Incenter platform will also continuously test Faction Virtual Private Circuits to verify that protected users, devices, and networks remain inaccessible from the public internet. Results will be delivered through secure dashboards available to all Faction customers and, where authorized, their cyber insurers.For every customer, the combined solution turns Zero Trust from a security architecture into measurable, ongoing cyber assurance: continuous proof that controls are configured correctly and working as intended, strengthening audit readiness and giving security teams real time confidence in their posture. For customers pursuing cyber insurance specifically, that same timestamped evidence can help them qualify for coverage more easily, secure broader coverage and premiums, and reduce the audit burden at renewal, while protecting them at claim time by showing controls were in force when an incident occurred. Insurers, in turn, gain ongoing visibility into insured networks, enabling underwriting based on current conditions rather than point-in-time questionnaires."We built Faction on the belief that trust should belong to the customer, not the vendor," said Dave Rand, Chief Technology Officer of Faction Networks. "By integrating OSec's independent verification, customers can continuously validate that their protected environments remain secure while providing objective evidence of that protection.""Most organizations verify security once and assume it remains effective," said Mark Stamford, CEO of OSec. "Our role is to continuously validate those protections and provide organizations with actionable evidence they can use to reduce risk and improve resilience.""For the businesses we serve, this turns strong security into a tangible business advantage," said Geoff Halstead, Chief Product Officer of Faction Networks. "Continuous, independent proof of protection strengthens every customer's security posture, and for many it also means better cyber insurance coverage and premiums, and the ability to stand behind their claims when it matters most."The partnership is active, with initial monitoring and verification capabilities expected to begin rolling out during the second half of 2026. The companies will continue expanding the joint offering with an initial focus on small and mid-sized organizations and the cyber insurance ecosystem that supports them.About Faction NetworksFaction Networks provides Zero Trust security in which the trust that governs an organization’s networks, devices, OT/IoT, data, and AI is controlled by the customer. Faction’s owner controlled architecture keeps encryption keys and access with the customer and the control plane off the public internet, making the network invisible to attackers. We are determined to be the trust layer for the age of OT/IoT, secure data management and autonomous AI. Control. Peace of Mind. Learn more at www.factionnetworks.com About OSecFounded in 2010, OSec delivers offensive cybersecurity services with clients including Walmart, Disney, Citibank, and Morgan Stanley. Its Incenter platform provides continuous penetration testing and exposure management across more than two million systems, applications, and APIs.Media ContactsFaction Networks: Amy Cunha, Big Picture PR, amy@bigpicpr.com, 415.350.3154OSec: Jinal Shah, Jinal.Shah@osec.com--

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.