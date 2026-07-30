Attorney General Brenna Bird Releases Statement on Vape Registry Win

DES MOINES—Attorney General Brenna Bird today released a statement on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit Court decision vacating the injunction preventing enforcement of HF 2677, Iowa’s vape registry law:

“Illegal Chinese vapes generate over $11 billion in annual retail sales and make up more than 80% of all vape sales nationwide,” said Attorney General Bird. “China markets these candy-flavored vapes, with flavors like cotton candy and blue raspberry, to American kids while they are banned in their own country. They mislabel these unregulated products full of carcinogens to slip through customs—putting Iowa kids at risk. As a mom and a prosecutor, I am grateful for the decision of the court to uphold Iowa’s vape registry law to inform and protect Iowans from these illegal foreign vapes.”

Read the full decision here.

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Contact: Jen Green | jen.green@ag.iowa.gov