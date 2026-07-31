AbleVu and KultureCity Partner to Expand How People Discover Sensory-Inclusive Experiences

AbleVu logo ablebot robot KultureCity

New partnership will help travelers, families and caregivers find trusted sensory accessibility resources through AbleBot™

KultureCity has transformed how sensory inclusion is understood and supported in public spaces. Through this partnership, we can help more people discover their trusted resources in AbleBot” — Meegan Winters Founder and CEO

MASON, MI, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AbleVu , an accessibility intelligence platform helping people know before they go, today announced a new partnership with KultureCity, the world’s leading nonprofit on sensory accessibility and acceptance.Through the partnership, KultureCity and its sensory inclusion resources will become discoverable through AbleBot ™, AbleVu’s accessibility answer engine. When users ask relevant questions about sensory accessibility, invisible disabilities or preparing for an outing, AbleBot will help connect them with information and resources from KultureCity.The collaboration addresses one of the most persistent barriers faced by people with disabilities and their families: accessibility information may exist, but it is often scattered across websites, apps, venue pages and individual programs.By bringing trusted resources into the discovery process, AbleVu and KultureCity are helping people move from searching endlessly to finding information they can actually use.“Families should not have to know every organization, program or search term before they can find the accessibility information they need,” said Meegan Winters, CEO and co-founder of AbleVu. “KultureCity has transformed how sensory inclusion is understood and supported in public spaces. Through this partnership, we can help more people discover their trusted resources while also finding the broader accessibility answers they need, all in one place”KultureCity works with venues, organizations and communities to support individuals with sensory needs and invisible disabilities through its Sensory Inclusivecertification, staff training, sensory tools and public resources. Its work has helped expand sensory accessibility across entertainment venues, attractions, businesses, public spaces and first responder organizations.AbleVu approaches accessibility discovery more broadly, helping travelers, families and caregivers find information related to mobility, sensory needs, autism, vision, hearing, service animals, food allergies and cognitive or caregiver considerations.AbleBot allows users to ask specific, real-world questions rather than relying only on general accessibility labels. A family could ask where sensory resources are available before attending an event, while also looking for accessible parking, entrance information, food allergy accommodations or other details that may affect the experience.“Accessibility is rarely just one question,” Winters said. “Someone may need sensory support, but they may also need to understand parking, entrances, seating, restrooms or food options. AbleBot is designed to help bring those questions and trusted resources together in one place.”The partnership does not replace KultureCity’s certification process or independently determine whether a location is Sensory InclusiveCertified. KultureCity will remain the authoritative source for its certifications, programs and sensory accessibility resources.Instead, the collaboration creates an additional pathway for people to discover KultureCity and learn where to find reliable information before visiting a business, destination, attraction or public venue.The integration of AbleVu with AbleBot represents an exciting step forward in making accessibility information more intuitive, personalized, and actionable. At KultureCity, we believe inclusion begins with empowering people to navigate the world with confidence. By combining trusted accessibility resources with AI-driven guidance, this collaboration helps individuals and families spend less time searching for answers and more time experiencing their communities with dignity, confidence, and belonging.” said Uma Srivastava, Executive Director at KultureCity. The partnership reflects a larger shift in accessibility technology. Rather than expecting individuals to search through disconnected resources, organizations can work together to make specialized expertise easier to find through more intuitive tools.For businesses and destinations, the collaboration also demonstrates how accessibility organizations can strengthen one another without duplicating programs. KultureCity provides recognized leadership in sensory accessibility, while AbleVu helps people discover accessibility information across multiple needs and sources.“Accessibility information becomes more powerful when people can find it at the moment they need it,” Winters said. “This is what meaningful partnership should look like. We are not trying to recreate trusted work. We are helping more people discover it.”KultureCity resources will begin appearing within relevant AbleBot discovery experiences on AbleVu.com About AbleVuAbleVu is an accessibility intelligence platform helping travelers, families and caregivers know before they go. Through business accessibility profiles, destination initiatives and AbleBot™, AbleVu brings together information related to mobility, sensory needs, autism, vision, hearing, service animals, food allergies and other real-world accessibility considerations.AbleVu is building a more connected way for people to ask questions, evaluate places and make informed decisions before traveling, dining, attending an event or visiting a community space.Learn more at AbleVu.com.About KultureCityKultureCityis a nonprofit dedicated to advancing sensory accessibility and inclusion for people with sensory needs and invisible disabilities.Learn more at KultureCity.org.

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