WeDriveU Launches Operations for Concord Kannapolis Area Transit in North Carolina

WeDriveU proudly serves Concord Kannapolis Area Transit. Pictured: WeDriveU Bus Operator Charlene Miller. Concord Kannapolis Rider Transit WeDriveU

Partnership enhances the quality of life for residents and visitors

We were looking for a partner that could provide the highest level of service and guide 400,000 annual riders to their destinations safely and reliably...” — L.J. Weslowski, Transit Director, City of Concord

KANNAPOLIS, NC, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WeDriveU, a leader in shared mobility solutions for communities, campuses, and workplaces, today announced it has launched operations for Concord Kannapolis Area Transit. Located near Charlotte, the program expands WeDriveU’s footprint with its seventh contract in North Carolina.

Concord Kannapolis Area Transit (nicknamed “Rider Transit”) supports fixed-route and paratransit connections across the cities of Concord and Kannapolis in Cabarrus County, plus express service to Charlotte, Charlotte Motor Speedway, JW Clay Lynx Light Rail Station and other stops in Mecklenburg County.

WeDriveU was awarded the contract for up to five years following a competitive procurement process that took effect July 1, 2026. WeDriveU oversees operations, program management, staffing, dispatching, community engagement and maintenance for a fleet of hybrid buses and transit vans at its new customer service center in Concord.

“We are pleased to partner with Concord Kannapolis Area Transit in delivering a new era of transit for the region,” said Tim Wayland, Chief Commercial Officer, WeDriveU. “The contract award reflects our commitment to long-term, exceptional operational performance and customer service.”

“We were looking for a partner that could provide the highest level of service and guide 400,000 annual riders to their destinations safely and reliably,” said L.J. Weslowski, Transit Director, City of Concord and President, North Carolina Public Transportation Association (NCPTA). “WeDriveU was the ideal partner to support our full range of stops and services seven days a week, and help us with our goal of continuous improvement, based on their demonstrated operations, maintenance and customer service expertise and proven best practices.”

Denise Cox, General Manager, WeDriveU, added, “We thank our dedicated bus drivers, reservationists, maintenance techs and all our team members for their commitment to riders who rely on Rider Transit to get to work, medical appointments, school and businesses and services throughout the region.”

Plan Your Trip on Rider Transit

For schedules and information, visit www.ckrider.com or call 704-920-7433.

Grow Your Career

Discover rewarding career opportunities with WeDriveU shaping the future of transportation in Concord - Kannapolis and across the U.S. at https://wedriveu.com/careers/.

About WeDriveU

WeDriveU is a leader in transportation solutions for communities, campuses, and workplaces, helping public and private sector customers reduce carbon emissions and traffic congestion by designing and operating safe and reliable shared alternatives to driving alone. WeDriveU’s solutions encompass fixed-route public transit bus, paratransit, microtransit, commuter shuttles, and other demand-responsive services. WeDriveU is part of Mobico Group, a global mobility leader serving more than one billion annual bus and rail passenger journeys. Explore transit solutions at https://wedriveu.com/public-transit-solutions/.

Media Contacts:

Lindsay Manson

City of Concord

704-920-5210

Annette Privette Keller

City of Kannapolis

704-920-4311

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