Environmental Interactive Art Installation & Gallery Exhibit “A Hole For One!”

“A Hole For One!—an interactive environmental art installation by The Forty Hour Club—an iconoclastic group of performance artists and activists—will be on display at The Steel House Amphitheater on the Rockland waterfront from August 7th -September 30th, 2026.

The large-scale installation, supported in part by The Maine Arts Commission, confronts the unnatural forces of ego and greed while exploring the theme of systemic exclusion verses inclusion, and ultimately, the resiliency and vibrancy of a diverse, shared community.

Forty Hour Club Director and experimental theater artist Michael Gorman: “In nature, there is nothing more difficult to establish and maintain, nor more disruptive (and destructive) to the local ecosystem, than a monoculture. And there is nothing more physically representative of a monoculture than a golf course “green”.Situated at the intersection of public use and private property, “A Hole For One” stands as a uniquely American celebration of diversity and inclusion, as well as an historic indictment of the destructive myth of the “Great Man”.

The project confronts the questions: What happens when one man and one culture attempt to possess what rightfully and equitably belongs to others? What happens when one man or race tries to establish a monoculture by the displacement and exclusion of others? What catastrophic collisions occur, along with lost opportunities for a more symbiotic, healthy and harmonious relationship between people and land?

The installation includes a “private” fenced-in golf green possessed by a single golfer—a symbol of exclusivity and displacement—contained within the remnants of a colonial shipwreck. The disintegrated ship, with its imagined cargo of both free and oppressed people—symbolizes the tragic and enduring collision of cultures of the era.

“A Hole For One” presents an opportunity for community engagement through its potential use as a garden, a playground, an archeological treasure trove, as well as a stage to help amplify marginalized voices and provide a safe space for free speech.

Through a series of events (tee-times) staged by a diverse group of presenters, The Forty Hour Club encourages visitors to reclaim the green and champion nature as a place to live vs. a place to win!

Their premiere event “Rattle The Cage” will take place on Sunday, August 16 at 3:00pm at the Steel House Amphitheater in Rockland. The community event will bring people together to challenge authoritarianism, encourage meaningful dialogue, and celebrate diversity, inclusion, and the power of “The People”.

WHEN: The outdoor installation and companion gallery exhibit are free and open to the public from August 7 through September 30, 2026 (10am – 7pm daily).

Grand Opening & Reception: Friday, August 7 5-7pm (during Rockland Art Walk).

Event: “Rattle The Cage” will take place on Sunday, August 16 at 3pm.

WHERE: The Steel House Amphitheater & Gallery—639 Main Street, Rockland, ME

INTERESTED IN PARTICIPATING in “RATTLE THE CAGE”? The Forty Hour Club is issuing an open call for performers, speakers, presenters, environmental advocates, activists, community organizations, educators, and anyone ready to help "Rattle the Cage!". The organizers welcome presentations and performances that inspire, educate, entertain, and encourage civic engagement (from the serious to the absurd!).

Individuals or organizations interested in participating in “Rattle The Cage” and/or creating their own event on the “Hole For One!” stage should contact The Forty Hour Club at info@fortyhourclub.com or through their website: www.fortyhourclub.com