Summer 2026

Ann Conrad Stewart 's recent oil based monotype/woodblock prints and oil paintings are being exhibited at Hopkins Wharf Gallery during the summer of 2026. The gallery is at 7 Hopkins Wharf, North Haven , Maine 04853 and features rotating shows in the Maine Gallery and Ice House. Hours are 10am -5pm seven days throughout the summer.

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