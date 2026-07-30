Open Call for Plein Air Artists

The Plein Air Art Festival celebrates creativity in the community and is a vital catalyst for community connection and economic development in Yarmouth, Maine. By transforming our natural landscapes into an open-air studio, the festival invites residents and visitors alike to participate in a thriving, inclusive community of creators. We transform the town into an interactive "treasure map" of artistic discovery, encouraging spectators to venture into our unique natural landscapes to witness artists capturing the beauty of the Maine coast in real-time. Our commitment to free, accessible programming ensures that creativity remains a shared experience for all ages, while our support for local artists and educators fuels a thriving creative economy.

Artists of all skill levels are invited to participate by setting up to paint during "Plein Air Painters Around Town" tours. There is no fee to participate, you will be provided with pportunities to show and sell your work after the festival ends. We are actively seeking painters on the following days:

Wednesday, August 12th from 9AM-11AM and/or 1PM-3PM Saturday, August 15th from 9AM-11AM and/or 1PM-3PM Wednesday, August 19th from 9AM-11AM and/or 1PM-3PM Saturday, August 22nd from 9AM-11AM and/or 1PM-3PM.

Please reach out to Artascope if you have any questions. https://pleinairartfestival.org/artist-sign-up/