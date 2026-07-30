OPEN CALL For Speakers, Artists, Performers: "A Hole For One!" Stage

THE FORTY HOUR CLUB is issuing an OPEN CALL for performers, speakers, presenters, musicians, environmental advocates, activists, community organizations, educators, and anyone ready to help "Rattle the Cage!" at "A Hole For One!"—an environmental art installation and stage created to help amplify marginalized voices and provide a safe space for free speech.

ABOUT “RATTLE THE CAGE!”:

This community event will bring people together to challenge authoritarianism while celebrating diversity, inclusion, and the values that strengthen our communities. We welcome presentations and performances that inspire, educate, entertain, and encourage civic engagement (from the serious to the absurd!). Whether you have a speech, musical performance, spoken word piece/poem, dance, educational presentation, or another creative contribution, we'd love to hear from you! Join us in creating an event that uplifts our shared values, encourages meaningful dialogue, and celebrates the power of “The People”.

This event is free and open to the public.

WHEN: Sunday, August 16 at 3:00pm

WHERE: Steel House Amphitheater—Rockland, ME

INTERESTED IN PARTICIPATING in “RATTLE THE CAGE”? CONTACT US!

Individuals or organizations interested in “Rattling The Cage” and/or creating their own event on the “Hole For One!” stage should The Forty Hour Club at info@fortyhourclub.com. We look forward to talking with you and hearing about your ideas for participation in this exciting event!

Full details about the event and project can be found on our website: www.fortyhourclub.com