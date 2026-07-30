REMINDER: Sununu and Brown Support Trump’s Big Ugly Bill That Cut Billions in Health Care Funding for New Hampshire

On the anniversary of Medicare and Medicaid becoming law, here’s a reminder that Republican U.S. Senate candidates John Sununu and Scott Brown support Donald Trump’s Big Ugly Bill that cut an estimated $2 billion to $3 billion from New Hampshire’s health care funding, led a nonprofit health care clinic in Franconia to close, and could rip health insurance away from tens of thousands of Granite Staters.

Sununu — who has been clear that his Senate campaign is “important to President Trump's agenda and to the successes that have been made in Washington” and is running “to protect [Trump’s] gains” — said Republicans “did the right thing” by passing Trump’s Big Ugly Bill. Brown has similarly kowtowed to Trump’s detrimental health care cuts, telling voters, “I support” the Big Ugly Bill.

Neither Sununu nor Brown have stood up for New Hampshire seniors following the Trump administration’s decision to end its Medicare Part D subsidy program, which puts as many as 173,000 Granite Staters at risk of paying more for prescription drugs.

“After Donald Trump cut billions in health care funding for New Hampshire, John Sununu and Scott Brown both lined up to praise his Big Ugly Bill that forced a nonprofit health care clinic in Franconia to close,” said New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley. “Granite Staters are losing their health insurance and facing skyrocketing insurance premiums — and Sununu and Brown are standing in lockstep with Trump and his devastating agenda.”