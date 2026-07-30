Rutland Barracks / 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Violation of a Protection Order
DEPARTMENT OF
PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE
POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B4005820
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Caden
Lockwood
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 07/29/2026, at approximately 1124 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Wells, Vermont
VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Violation of a
Protection Order
ACCUSED: Brian James
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells, VT
(The Vermont State Police does not release the names of sexual
assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/29/2026, at approximately 1124 hours,
Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a family
fight/domestic on Mill Pond Rd, in Wells, VT. Through investigation, it was
revealed that Brian James (56) caused fear to a family member and violated a
protection order. James was transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland
Barracks for processing and later transported to Marble Valley Regional
Correctional Facility, where he was lodged without bail with a citation to
appear in Rutland County Superior Court on July 29th, 2026, at 12:30 PM.
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional
Facility
BAIL: Held Without
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/30/2026, at 12:30 PM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at
the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm
arraignment time.
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