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Rutland Barracks / 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Violation of a Protection Order

 


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 26B4005820

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Caden Lockwood                               

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 07/29/2026, at approximately 1124 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Wells, Vermont

VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Violation of a Protection Order

 

ACCUSED: Brian James

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells, VT

 

 

(The Vermont State Police does not release the names of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/29/2026, at approximately 1124 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a family fight/domestic on Mill Pond Rd, in Wells, VT. Through investigation, it was revealed that Brian James (56) caused fear to a family member and violated a protection order. James was transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing and later transported to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility, where he was lodged without bail with a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court on July 29th, 2026, at 12:30 PM.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility           

BAIL: Held Without

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/30/2026, at 12:30 PM

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

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Rutland Barracks / 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Violation of a Protection Order

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