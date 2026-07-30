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Berlin Barracks / 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault (x2), Interference with Access to Emergency Services

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A3006370

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dalton Maenpaa                    

STATION: Berlin Barracks                      

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 07/29/2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: Orange, VT

VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault x2 and Interference With Access To Emergency Services

 

ACCUSED: Ronald Collins

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/29/2026 Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to the area of Reservoir Road in the Town of Orange for a reported Family Fight. Through investigation, it was determined that Ronald Collins (39) of Orange Vermont, caused pain and fear to a household member. Collins was taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Collins was lodged at the Northeast Correctional Complex. Collins was cited to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 07/30/2026 at 1230 hours

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/30/2026 @ 1230 hours            

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex

BAIL: Held Without

MUG SHOT: Image Not Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

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Berlin Barracks / 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault (x2), Interference with Access to Emergency Services

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