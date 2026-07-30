Western Cape government Thusong Outreach Programme delivers over 4,400 services to Western Cape residents

The Western Cape Government, through the Department of Local Government's Thusong Programme, continues to improve the lives of residents by bringing essential government services directly to communities. During June and July 2026, the Department successfully implemented three Thusong Outreach initiatives, enabling thousands of residents to access multiple government services closer to where they live.

The outreach events, held in Pacaltsdorp (George Municipality), Murraysburg (Beaufort West Municipality) and Kayamandi (Stellenbosch Municipality), assisted 2,349 residents and facilitated 4,443 government services, demonstrating the growing demand for integrated, accessible and people-centered service delivery.

The Thusong Outreach Programme is designed to improve access to government services, particularly for vulnerable, rural and underserved communities. By bringing services from national, provincial and local government together in one location, residents can access several essential services during a single visit, saving both time and transport costs while eliminating the need to travel long distances to multiple government offices.

Residents were able to access a wide range of services, including applications for identity documents and birth certificates, social grant assistance, healthcare and wellness screenings, labour and employment services, legal advice, municipal services, social development support, education and skills development opportunities, voter education and registration information, youth development programmes, consumer protection services, public safety information and various other government support services.

The three outreach initiatives were implemented as follows:

Pacaltsdorp, George Municipality (10–11 June 2026): 825 residents accessed 1,856 government services.

Murraysburg, Beaufort West Municipality (24–25 June 2026): 488 residents accessed 836 government services.

Kayamandi, Stellenbosch Municipality (8–9 July 2026): 1,036 residents accessed 1,741 government services.

The Programme also placed a strong emphasis on youth empowerment and civic participation. The Department of Home Affairs assisted first-time identity document applicants, enabling many young people to obtain the documentation required to access higher education, employment opportunities and voter registration. This support helps remove barriers that often prevent young people from participating fully in the country's economic and democratic processes.

Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, Anton Bredell said, "The Thusong Outreach Programme is about bringing government to the people. No one should have to travel long distances or incur unnecessary transport costs to access essential government services. By bringing multiple departments together in one convenient location, we are making government more accessible, responsive and inclusive. These outreach initiatives demonstrate what can be achieved when all spheres of government work together to serve our communities. Every outreach event represents opportunities created; barriers removed and lives improved. We want to ensure that every resident, regardless of where they live, has equitable access to the services and opportunities they need to improve their quality of life."

The Department of Local Government remains committed to expanding the reach of the Thusong Programme and strengthening partnerships with municipalities and other government departments to ensure that services reach those who need them most.

Enquiries:

Wouter Kriel

Spokesperson for Minister Anton Bredell

Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning

Cell: 079 694 3085