SASSA: Grants under review to be paid on the fourth payment day, not the normal three-day cycle

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) wishes to remind social grants beneficiaries whose grants have been identified for review should note that they will not receive their grants during the normal three-day payment cycle. Instead, they will be paid on the fourth payment day.

The August 2026 payment schedule is as follows:

Older Persons Grant: Tuesday, 04

Disability Grant: Wednesday, 05

Children's Grants: Thursday, 06

Beneficiaries whose grants are under review: Friday, 07 August 2026

Beneficiaries who do not receive their grants on 04, 05 or 06 August 2026 should not panic or rush to their nearest SASSA office. If their grant is under review, payment will be made on Friday, 07 August 2026.

After receiving their grant on the fourth payment day, beneficiaries are urged to visit their nearest SASSA office during August to complete the review process. Failure to respond to a review request may result in the grant being suspended or lapsing in accordance with the Social Assistance Act.

SASSA notifies beneficiaries who have been selected for a grant review through Short Message Service (SMS) notifications. It is therefore essential that beneficiaries keep their contact details up to date.

Beneficiaries are reminded to notify SASSA immediately whenever they change their cellphone number, residential address or other contact information; as well as when there are changes to their financial circumstances or travel outside of the borders of the country. SASSA can only send review notifications using the contact details recorded on its database.

Grant reviews are a legal requirement aimed at ensuring that social assistance is paid only to eligible beneficiaries. Reviews help SASSA:

Verify that beneficiaries continue to qualify for assistance.

Protect the integrity of the social assistance system.

Prevent fraud and abuse.

Maintain an accurate and up-to-date beneficiary database.

All beneficiaries have a responsibility to inform SASSA whenever there is a change in their personal circumstances. This includes changes to:

Marital status.

Residential or contact details.

Financial circumstances or income.

Travel outside of the borders of the country

Any other information that may affect grant eligibility.

Keeping beneficiary information up to date helps SASSA administer social grants efficiently and reduces unnecessary payment delays or interruptions.

When reporting for a grant review, beneficiaries should bring all documents required to verify their continued eligibility. Depending on the type of grant, beneficiaries should generally bring:

A valid South African ID (13-digit barcoded ID or Smart ID card). Where applicable, the spouse's ID may also be required.

Proof of income, such as recent payslips, pension slips or an affidavit if unemployed or no longer receiving an income.

Bank statements for the previous three months for all active bank, savings or investment accounts.

Proof of residence, such as a municipal account, utility bill or a letter from a traditional authority or ward councillor.

Proof of marital status, where applicable, including:

Marriage certificate.

Divorce order.

Death certificate of a spouse.

Affidavit in cases of separation or desertion

Grant-specific supporting documents, for example: Children's birth certificates for Child Support Grants. School attendance confirmation where required. Death certificates where the death of a spouse or child affects the grant.

Any additional documents requested in the review notification or SMS.

Beneficiaries are advised to:

Attend their review appointment as soon as possible after receiving the notification.

Bring original documents together with certified copies where required.

Contact their nearest SASSA office if they are bedridden or medically unable to visit an office. An authorised representative (procurator) may be appointed to act on their behalf where applicable.

To improve service delivery and reduce queues at local offices, beneficiaries are encouraged to use SASSA's digital and online services wherever possible. Many services can be accessed without visiting a SASSA office, saving both time and transport costs.

For beneficiaries who visit SASSA offices, free Wi-Fi is available to enable clients to access SASSA's online services using their own smartphones. SASSA officials are also available to assist beneficiaries in using these digital platforms.

SASSA remains committed to providing efficient, accessible and dignified services while safeguarding public funds and ensuring that social assistance reaches all qualifying beneficiaries.

SASSA Spokesperson

Mr Paseka Letsatsi

Cell: 082 883 9969

Email: PasekaL@sassa.gov.za

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